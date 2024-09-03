The City of Tshwane is teetering on the brink of political instability as ActionSA reconsiders its coalition with the DA. The turmoil, which threatens to unravel the city’s fragile governance, has raised critical questions about the effectiveness and future of the coalition.

BizNews Reporter

Coalition Crumbling

The City of Tshwane’s coalition government, led by Mayor Cilliers Brink of the Democratic Alliance (DA), is facing severe challenges. ActionSA, a key coalition partner, has announced it is reviewing its alliance with the DA, citing dissatisfaction with the city’s governance. According to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, the party is “officially doing a review of removing Brink and we are not apologising to anyone about it.”

Mashaba’s discontent stems from allegations that the DA has been managing the city primarily for the middle class while neglecting essential services for broader communities. He criticized the DA for alleged corruption, particularly in relation to a contentious R26 billion tender. “We made it clear to the DA we would not vote for it because it was unconstitutional, illegal, and fraud,” Mashaba declared.

The Fallout

The political landscape in Tshwane is rapidly shifting. ActionSA’s dissatisfaction has led to speculation about a possible new coalition configuration, involving the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). According to the Mail & Guardian, ActionSA is poised to take over the mayoral position, with the ANC expected to assume the role of council speaker. This deal, however, is still in negotiation, and the exact details remain unclear.

The DA’s Cilliers Brink has described the potential coalition shake-up as a “betrayal” and a disruption to the progress made. Brink’s attempt to stave off the threat of a motion of no confidence, which was temporarily withdrawn, highlights the tenuous nature of the current administration.

RW Johnson’s Perspective

In his BizNews article from last week (29 August 2024), RW Johnson paints a stark picture of the situation. He warns, “Action SA’s potential alliance with the ANC to unseat Cilliers Brink (DA) in Tshwane has shocked many. Brink’s leadership has initiated a courageous recovery plan, reversing the ANC’s previous mismanagement. If Action SA collaborates with the ANC, it could lead to a return to corruption and decline in the capital.” Johnson’s analysis suggests that Herman Mashaba’s apparent shift, motivated by political grievances, risks jeopardizing the city’s hard-earned progress. “Mashaba’s decision will be critical for Tshwane’s future,” he asserts.

Political Analyst Insights

Political analyst Piet Croucamp offers a sobering perspective on the crisis. He questioned whether the ANC, should it take control, would effectively address the corruption and service delivery issues plaguing Tshwane. Croucamp noted, “If the ANC takes over Tshwane – as they controlled in Johannesburg – there is no indication that the corruption will stop.”

The ANC’s involvement in Tshwane is seen as part of a broader strategy to gain control over Gauteng’s major cities, a move that could lead to a reconfiguration of local governance. The Citizen reports that ActionSA is contemplating replacing current mayoral candidates with its own, signalling a significant shift in the city’s political dynamics.

Voices from Tshwane

In an interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg yesterday (2 September 2024), Songezo Zibi, Leader of RiseMzansi and a resident of Tshwane, expressed frustration with the current state of local governance. “Johannesburg and Tshwane should be the jewels of the African continent, but they’re so messed up,” Zibi lamented. He emphasized the need for a consolidation of political parties to ensure effective governance, suggesting that a reduction in the number of parties could lead to more cohesive and accountable leadership.

Zibi’s call for a more streamlined approach resonates with the ongoing discussions about the future of Tshwane’s coalition government. His insights underline the urgency of addressing the service delivery and corruption issues that have plagued the city.

Looking Ahead

As the political drama unfolds, Tshwane’s future remains uncertain. The city’s governance may soon undergo a significant transformation, potentially reshaping its political landscape. The ongoing review by ActionSA and the negotiations involving the ANC and EFF will likely determine the next chapter in Tshwane’s turbulent political saga.

The outcome of these negotiations will be crucial in shaping the city’s governance and addressing the critical issues facing its residents. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether Tshwane can stabilize its administration or if it will continue to face the uncertainties of political discord.

