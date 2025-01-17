Amazon & Microsoft hiring spree: 100+ jobs available in South Africa

Key points:

Amazon lists 93 full-time positions

Job categories include software, engineering, marketing, and customer service.

Amazon's South African marketplace launched in May 2024, with steady growth predicted.

By Myles Illidge

Two international tech giants — Amazon and Microsoft — are hiring people for their South African operations, with Amazon currently advertising 93 full-time positions and Microsoft listing seven.

These include rules in software development, operations, support engineering, product management, customer service, marketing, and even construction.

The two tech giants have been operating in the country for some time, with Microsoft launching local offices in Johannesburg in 1993.

Located in Bryanston, the offices provide workers with access to a gym, game rooms, and various other facilities.

While international eCommerce giant Amazon only launched its South African marketplace in May 2024, its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business has operated in the country for several years.

It has had a team in Cape Town since 2004, originally led by South African Chris Pinkham. The team was responsible for developing AWS’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2).

The feat was critical to AWS’s growth and its establishment as the world’s largest cloud platform.

Amazon expanded its South African presence in 2015 when it opened an AWS office in Johannesburg. The company also launched customer service operations, serving international markets, several years after it established its first team in Cape Town.

The retail giant’s latest move in South Africa was launching a local marketplace in May last year. Some of the roles on offer relate to this aspect of its operations.

While the marketplace launched slowly, e-commerce experts say this isn’t unusual. They add that shoppers and other players in the space shouldn’t be surprised if the strategy is successful in the long run.

Dozens of positions are available in AWS South Africa and other related roles, including AWS operations, IT support, engineering, and software development positions.

The tables below list the most recent available positions at Amazon and Microsoft in South Africa. Given the large number of listings at Amazon, we split the job ads into various categories.

Amazon job ads in South Africa

Microsoft job ads in South Africa

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission.