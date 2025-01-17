Ithala faces imminent closure as Prudential Authority moves for liquidation, Treasury steps in to protect depositors

Key topics:

By Kerry Lanaghan and Patrick Kidd

Ithala SOC Limited, a key financial institution in KwaZulu-Natal, is facing the threat of imminent closure after the Prudential Authority (PA) initiated liquidation proceedings. The situation has raised concerns over the safety of depositors’ funds, especially for those in rural areas who rely on Ithala for essential financial services. However, both Ithala and the National Treasury have vowed to take action to protect depositors and ensure a resolution is reached.

In a media statement, Ithala emphasized that the company is financially stable despite the PA’s efforts to liquidate the bank. “Ithala is solvent with assets that far exceed its liabilities,” the statement asserts. It also points to a clean audit report from the Auditor General of South Africa for the year ending March 31, 2024, which confirmed the institution’s going concern status. Ithala added, “No evidence of wrongdoing or irregularity on the part of Ithala in its deposit-taking activities” has been found, further reinforcing its position.

Despite these assurances, the bank’s operations were severely disrupted when Repayment Administrator (RA), Johannes Kruger, issued a directive to halt all deposits and withdrawals. According to Ithala, Kruger’s actions are “irresponsible” and “undermine customers’ access to their funds.” The company further explained that the timing of this disruption was particularly harmful as “many citizens prepare for the new school term and face essential financial obligations such as school fees.”

In light of these challenges, Ithala has taken immediate steps to protect its interests and those of its depositors. The company’s legal team is preparing to file an urgent interdict to contest the RA’s orders. “We are taking immediate action,” Ithala’s statement affirms. Furthermore, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has engaged Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, seeking a temporary solution that would allow depositors to transfer their funds to another bank “until a permanent licensing framework is put in place for Ithala.”

Ithala’s management stressed that the failure to act on the RA’s orders would have serious consequences, including “dire repercussions for the people of KwaZulu-Natal—especially for deposit holders, service providers, and our workforce.” If Ithala is liquidated, over 400 jobs would be lost, and many customers, particularly in rural communities, would lose access to vital services, including SASSA grants.

In response to the looming crisis, the National Treasury reassured Ithala’s retail depositors that their funds would be protected. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury confirmed that “deposits will be protected by a government guarantee, subject to the conclusion of the necessary technical work.” This guarantee will facilitate the transfer of accounts to other banking institutions, ensuring that depositors’ funds are available to them.

The Treasury also emphasized its commitment to an “orderly process that protects depositors’ interests” while working with the Prudential Authority to resolve the issue. “We are working closely with the Prudential Authority to ensure an orderly process,” the statement read. While the liquidation process moves forward, the Treasury is keen to reassure depositors that their funds are secure: “Retail depositors of Ithala SOC Limited can be assured that we will endeavour to secure their funds as far as is possible.”

Despite the intervention by the National Treasury, depositors have been urged to make alternative banking arrangements. The Treasury stated, “While depositors will need to urgently make alternative banking arrangements, they can be assured that we will endeavour to secure their funds.” Further details on how to access guaranteed funds will be provided after the court’s decision on the liquidation application.

The potential liquidation of Ithala has raised alarms over its wider economic and social impact. “The closure of Ithala threatens 400 jobs and would negatively impact many, particularly those in rural areas who depend on Ithala for essential financial services,” the company warned. The crisis also affects vulnerable customers who rely on Ithala for basic services, including the distribution of government grants.

In the face of this turmoil, both Ithala and the National Treasury are committed to ensuring that the interests of depositors and employees are safeguarded. Ithala’s statement concluded with a promise to keep the public informed: “Rest assured, Ithala is committed to preventing any shutdown of operations and will keep you updated on all developments regarding our future.”

As the legal proceedings continue and the court prepares to rule on the liquidation application, the future of Ithala hangs in the balance. However, with the National Treasury’s guarantee and ongoing efforts by the provincial government, the hope remains that a solution can be found to protect depositors and stabilize the financial institution.

*BizNews has contacted National Treasury and Ithala for comment and will update this article as soon as a response is received.

Read the full statement from National Treasury

Read the full statement from Ithala

