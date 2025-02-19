Unemployed South Africans and AfriForum united in struggle

Key topics:

UPP and AfriForum share frustration with unresponsive government.

with unresponsive government. Temporary job schemes fail to tackle real unemployment.

fail to tackle real unemployment. Free markets are crucial for reducing unemployment and boosting growth.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Plaatjie Mashego

Unemployed people in South Africa, are in the same position, as AfriForum and white farmers. And they have long endured being undermined. The Unemployed People’s Party (UPP), on behalf of unemployed people, would have followed the very same process, as AfriForum. Take our concerns, elsewhere, outside our country. And so both the concerns of unemployed people and AfriForum, hinge on a government, that is not only reluctant, but sturbonly refuses, to listen. And so the concerns of UPP, for government to address unemployment, have fallen on deaf ears.

Unemployed people have been promised one lie, after another. Lets not even talk about programmes, such as EPWP, CWP, the Mapanyaza, government internships, that have continued to undermine, the integrity of unemployed people. These are but piecemeal, and temporary interventions. Unemployed people desperately want to see, real jobs created. Our concerns as South Africans, relate to a government, that is not serious to apply logic, and common sense. The macro-economic environment in this country, is on the wrong path. Gradually moving towards the eastern block ideologie of Socialism and Communism.

UPP including various economists, have tried warn this government about this. We have all tried to put common sense, into this government, but in vain. The only best way, to drastically reduce unemployment, is to free the markets. Dont strangle them, or even use the race card in pretence, to do so. When you strangle business, you automatically and equally so, also strangle unemployed people. And unemployed people, would be in a worse situation, more than ever before.

Therefore, AfriForum should know, that UPP shares their pain. And this partnership between the two organizations, must be solidified. This country needs both black and white farmers, in order to boost economic growth and job creation. UPP is therefore calling on white farmers, to continue to feed the nation.

Read also:



