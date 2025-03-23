Harber’s dismissive response mirrors ANC’s mishandling of legitimate issues

Key topics

Harber acknowledges race laws while dismissing criticisms of their impact.

while dismissing criticisms of their impact. ANC’s stance on race laws and farm murders worsens relations with the USA.

worsens relations with the USA. Afriforum and Solidarity intensify lobbying after ANC ignores critical issues.

By Ayanda Sakhile Zulu*

In Anton Harber’s recent article for Daily Maverick, where he rubbishes the notion of there being over 142 race-based laws in South Africa, he inadvertently acknowledges their existence. He states, “I could go on through the list of laws, but it is clear that many of the so-called ‘race laws’ do little more than promote inclusivity and representivity.” This comes as he accuses the organization Afriforum and the Head of Policy at the Free Market Foundation, Martin van Staden, of being part of a right-wing agenda to spread misinformation about the country. By framing these laws as instruments of inclusivity, Harber effectively concedes that they are indeed race laws, even if he dresses them in the language of redressing past injustices.

This article isn’t a direct response to Harber’s views on race laws. Van Staden, who is also the compiler of the Index of Race Law, has already marshalled a comprehensive response.

It Is essential to highlight the fact that Harber’s article on race laws exposes a deeper issue in the country that helps explain the recent breakdown in its relationship with the United States of America (USA). It embodies a blatant disregard that the African National Congress (ANC) and many others in society have consistently displayed in response to not just the issue of race-based legislation, but also farm murders. Given his stance, it’s plausible to suggest that Harber also believes the issue of farm murders is a rallying cry of white supremacists who are “exceptionalising the struggles of white people” in the country.

This is precisely the negligent posture that the ANC took for years when representatives of Afriforum and Solidarity (respectively) attempted to engage it in good faith about farm murders and race-based legislation, among other issues. The genesis of the country’s current tension with the USA can and must be traced back to this.

Left with no other option after years of dismissal by the ANC, both Afriforum and Solidarity decided to lobby the international community for support. They aimed to raise awareness about critical issues such as farm murders, race laws, and poor governance. Their efforts were driven by a sense of urgency, as they sought to highlight the challenges faced by Afrikaners and the broader implications for the country.

While this advocacy was underway, the ANC, now part of a coalition government known as the Government of National Unity (GNU), doubled down by enacting the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act in September 2024. Despite initially attempting to engage both parties regarding Clauses 4 and 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually reneged on an agreement and ignored the recommendations of the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. He promulgated the act in its entirety, which specifically targets Afrikaans-medium schools and undermines the right of Afrikaans speakers to study in their mother tongue. As a result, the BELA Act became another focal point for both organisations, which campaigned vigorously against it and continued to seek international support.

As if those developments weren’t enough, the ANC-led GNU signed the Expropriation Act into law in January of this year. This law poses a significant threat to the property rights of the entire population, notably white South Africans. This proved to be the final straw for Afriforum and Solidarity. They intensified their campaigning efforts, raising awareness internationally, which ultimately caught the attention of the Trump administration that assumed power in the USA following the 2024 election.

Andrew Kenny correctly notes that Trump’s response was overblown and inflammatory, but it is important to emphasise that minorities in South Africa have been systematically marginalised through racially discriminatory legislation. Issues like farm murders, which have disproportionately affected white Afrikaners, have been ignored and dismissed. Therefore, Trump’s executive order suspending aid and prioritising the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees is also justified.

What’s perhaps even more concerning is the ANC’s failure to restore relations with the USA. Rather than engaging constructively, it has chosen to assert the country’s independence, suggesting that the Trump administration is attempting to meddle in domestic affairs. This approach neglects the fundamental issues at stake. Notably, our ambassador to the USA, Ebrahim Rasool, made headlines for a significant diplomatic misstep by labeling Trump as the “leader of a white supremacist movement”. At the same time, the ANC maintains ties with Iran and Hamas, both of whom are adversaries of the USA, without holding them accountable for their crimes, Recently, Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, incited violence by chanting “Kill The Boer,” yet the ANC has remained silent on this matter. Overall, the ANC’s actions have only exacerbated tensions with the US, all while it continues to unjustly target Afriforum and Solidarity.

The ANC likely understands where it has gone wrong and how to address the issues at hand, yet it refrains from taking action for purely partisan reasons. It is crucial to emphasize that the ANC is at the heart of our problems with the US. No one is exceptionalising the struggles of white individuals or arguing that crime does not impact everyone; in fact, black South Africans are disproportionately affected.

Ultimately, we must hold the ANC accountable for these failures and criticise individuals such as Harber, who deny the real issues and give the party a free pass.

*Ayanda Sakhile Zulu holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science (with Distinction) from the University of Pretoria and is an intern at the Free Market Foundation.