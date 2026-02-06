SA Renewal
Cape Town targets Airbnb owners with steep new rates hike
Cape Town plans to sharply raise municipal rates on Airbnb-style short-term rentals to curb housing pressure and level the tax field with hotels.
Key topics:
Airbnb Inc. homes to face commercial-level municipal rates
Rates on short-term lets set to rise by about 135%
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says move aims to ease housing pressure
By Prinesha Naidoo and Antony Sguazzin