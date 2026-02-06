Cape Town targets Airbnb owners with steep new rates hike
SA Renewal

Cape Town targets Airbnb owners with steep new rates hike

Cape Town plans to sharply raise municipal rates on Airbnb-style short-term rentals to curb housing pressure and level the tax field with hotels.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Airbnb Inc. homes to face commercial-level municipal rates

  • Rates on short-term lets set to rise by about 135%

  • Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says move aims to ease housing pressure

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Prinesha Naidoo and Antony Sguazzin

Loading content, please wait...
Cape Town
hotels
Geordin Hill-Lewis
AirBnB
Municipal rate hikes 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com