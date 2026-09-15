SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 28: Green ID book on June 28, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. According to media reports, a considerable number of Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries with green ID books have been struggling to access their funds due to South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) new biometric verification process. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The Green ID book, precursor to the smart IDPhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
SA Renewal

Green ID books to be phased out within two years, Home Affairs warns

South Africa is moving to scrap green ID books, with smart IDs set to become the only accepted identity document.
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