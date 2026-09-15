Green ID books to be phased out within two years, Home Affairs warns

Home Affairs has confirmed that green ID books will be phased out within two years, after which they will no longer be recognised as legal documents. Deputy director-general Tulani Mavuso is urging South Africans to collect outstanding smart ID cards and apply for new ones, warning that banks and other institutions will soon require them for verification. More than 700,000 IDs have already been blocked, with holders often finding out only when renewing a licence or opening a bank account, according to Lawyers for Human Rights. Parents affected have lost jobs and struggled to register their children, risking a cycle of inherited documentation problems..By Myles Illidge.Deputy Director-General for operations at the Department of Home Affairs, Tulani Mavuso, has said South Africa will phase out green ID books within the next two years.Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, he said the older document would no longer be recognised and urged citizens to apply for smart ID cards.Asked about the uncollected smart ID cards, Mavuso said people must collect them to continue accessing critical services in South Africa.“The message is that they have to collect those documents, because in the coming two years, they will not be able to use their green ID book,” he said.Mavuso added that Minister Leon Schreiber would announce the timelines when appropriate, but emphasised that the process has already started.“So if you are carrying that green ID book, it does not serve any purpose. It’s better to replace it and have the smart ID card now, which is secured, and you are then able to proceed with your life,” he said.“It will be difficult to do it when a green ID book is no longer regarded as a legal document that can be submitted for identity verification.”While Home Affairs is on a drive to ensure as many citizens as possible have smart IDs for the November 2026 elections, Mavuso said that obtaining the document is critical beyond the elections.“It’s going to be the only legal document that you can use in terms of transactions, particularly with financial institutions and others,” he said.Many citizens have refused to apply for the smart ID card, citing long queues and challenges at Home Affairs offices as reasons for their reluctance.However, Home Affairs has addressed this through a new digital partnership model with banks. At the time of publication, over 450 bank branches were offering smart ID services nationwide.Citizens have also argued that they should receive a smart ID card for free, since the decision to switch to the new document was beyond their control.Blocked from jobs, housing, education, banking, and healthcare.Home Affairs has continued to urge citizens to replace their green ID books with smart ID cards. When the green ID book is invalidated, those without smart IDs will lose access to critical services.Mavuso said the department had issued 34.7 million smart IDs to date, including 25 million re-issues and 9.7 million to first-time applicants.Copies of identity documents are frequently required for access to housing, education, and healthcare services. They are also required when applying for a driving licence or a job.Moreover, it could prevent them from entering into business agreements or registering with support agencies such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund.Without a valid smart ID, citizens will soon not be able to access these services. These institutions won’t accept copies of the older green ID document.Head of the Statelessness Unit at Lawyers for Human Rights, Thandeka Chauke, said people without valid documents suffer significant consequences.She was referring to the government blocking more than 700,000 South African IDs, adding that the holders often remained unaware until they tried to do something that required identity verification..Read more:.South Africa plans phase-out of green ID books within two years.“We’d find that many of our clients would have walked into the bank, would have tried to renew their driver’s licence and passport, and then to find that their ID has been invalidated,” Chauke said.These challenges can also extend beyond the individual, significantly impacting their families and children.“Those who are parents have been put out of a job and have no means to look after their families,” said Chauke.These parents will likely also struggle to register their children, who end up inheriting the documentation issues..This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.