*This content is brought to you by MiWay

Being more flexible at work is becoming more popular among millennials.

If you feel like you’re struggling with your work/life balance, working from home may be something to consider…

Some of the benefits include less time spent in traffic, better focus (as you’re not exposed to disruptions from the office environment), choosing what your office looks like and even the possibility of flexible working hours (i.e. working in the early mornings and late evenings, leaving time for your family during the day).

It can be challenging to separate work and home life. We have put together some tips on how to make working from home ‘work’ for you…

Be practical. Just like at the office, you will require a supportive chair (offering a comfortable cushion, armrests, adjustable backrest and lumbar support), a desk (at the right height), and enough lighting (so that your eyes don’t take too much strain).

Equip your space. Make sure you have everything you need in order to function efficiently. Do you need printers, scanners or photographic equipment? Ensure that you have the right software installed on your computer and make sure that you have all the technology needed (like WiFi or VPN). If you need to meet people face-to-face, you may want to consider visiting co-working spaces or work-friendly coffee shops.

Home is home and work is work. Clearly distinguish your work space from the rest of your home. A room with a door that you can close once your work is done is ideal, but a designated office "space" can work just as well. Remember that benefit we mentioned about better focus? Make sure that your work area is free of clutter and distractions so that you can concentrate on the task at hand.

Face up to the distractions – and get rid of them. Watching TV, playing video games, reading, cooking a MasterChef meal for your family, catching up on phone calls with friends… Draw up a list of all the distractions that may lead you astray at home, and avoid them. Rather keep these as rewards for once your work day is over.

Keep in touch. When you are out of the office, it is even more important to stay in contact with your colleagues. Good communication is one of the most vital parts of working remotely. These days, chat and video-conferencing tools make it easy to check in with co-workers and stay up to date about what is happening in the office.

At the end of the day, you need to be comfortable with what you do and enjoy doing it! If working from home works for you, then go for it!

If you are a business owner, offering flexible working hours to your employees may even save your business money, as well as attract top talent in search of flexibility! Chat to your business insurance provider about whether your policy needs to be updated.