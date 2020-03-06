Brite covers the globe with move into South African market

*This content is brought to you by Brite Advisors.

Brite Advisors, a global investment and advisory firm, has now opened offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town to fill the need for cost-effective and transparent advice and portfolio management for UK expatriates.

South Africa’s comfortable climate, natural beauty and relatively weak rand have made it a popular retirement destination for UK Expats.

Mark Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer, of Brite Advisors says it became clear that the firms in South Africa that were advising UK expats on their investments were charging a raft of fees, commissions and administrative charges for their services which were eroding their clients’ returns.

Mark Donnelly says, “In many cases, clients do not know how much of their return they are losing to undisclosed fees until it is too late. All they see is that their investments are not keeping pace with the returns of the major stock-market indices”.

Brite, which already has a presence in Asia, Australia, the USA, the UK and the UAE, is registered with the financial services regulators in various countries, including the FCA, ASIC, SEC and SFC. It has also registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa.

“We are delighted to now be officially regulated and trading in South Africa” said Brite Advisors’ South Africa Managing Director Andre Vorster.

The firm’s services include advice, pension administration and asset management. The three divisions are kept separate and investment decisions are made solely by asset managers, who implement a neutral, optimised approach to obtaining the best returns.

Their annual fee is 1% of the value of assets which includes advisory and asset management. There is no charge for pension administration.

Brite’s asset managers use index funds as the underlying investments in a portfolio and do not outsource to third parties, which helps to keep costs down.

They offer portfolios tailored to meet investors’ specific risk profiles, from conservative to bold. The factsheets for SA are available on their website. Clients are also able to view their portfolios at any time using Brite’s mobile app.

“At Brite we always act in the best interest of the client. Our approach reduces fees, keeps clients up to speed with the markets and rebalances your portfolio,” says Mark Donnelly.