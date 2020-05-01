Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort: A world-class citizenship by investment opportunity

*This content is brought to you by Pam Golding International

Seeking secondary citizenship

There has been increased demand from High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in South Africa seeking secondary citizenship as a way to protect themselves and their families from the risks caused by external political and economic factors beyond their control.

Obtaining dual citizenship provides options and security for hard-earned wealth and even a new home if necessary. A secondary citizenship also provides global mobility, with another passport to travel visa-free, as many unsettled country’s passports afford only restricted international travel.

Kimpton Kawana Bay, Grenada, Caribbean

Kimpton Kawana Bay, located in Grenada at the southern end of the Caribbean chain of islands is set to open in 2021 and will be the island’s newest 5-star beachfront resort.

Once opened, the resort will be run by the internationally renowned operator, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group). The resort will feature an infinity pool, chef-run restaurant, fitness centre, spa, water sports facilities, lounge bar, roof-top lounge and beach bar. Grenada’s newest luxury getaway will offer the ideal destination for the youthful, high-end traveller wanting the best the Caribbean has to offer.

Grenada’s citizenship programme

Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hotel suites and studios for sale through Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. Prices start from only US$220,000.

“Apart from secondary citizenship, purchasing at Kimpton Kawana Bay provides hassle-free ownership, a share of hotel revenue each year and no annual out of pocket fees”, explains Chris Immelman, who heads up Pam Golding International.

Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is a fast, efficient and straightforward process, taking as little as 120 to 150 days to process. Grenadian citizenship provides many benefits, including visa-free travel to over 140 countries, no tax on worldwide income and no wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax. There is no interview, education, language test or management experience required, and dual citizenship is permitted.

Grenada is also an E-2 visa treaty country with the USA, meaning approved E-2 visa applicants are eligible to start a business and live in the USA with their family. Processing time for the E-2 visa is usually only two months.

Citizenship by Investment at Kimpton Kawana Bay is fast, financially sound, and provides global access opportunities that other CBI programmes around the world simply cannot rival.

Grenada as a destination

The island has an idyllic tropical climate with year-round cool ocean breezes. Nicknamed the “Spice Island”, the beautiful, exotic country is rich in local history and culture. Flying to Grenada is easy with a modern international airport and direct flights from a number of major cities.

Grenada is a safe, unspoiled tourism destination which offers beautiful forest scenery and pristine beaches. Kimpton Kawana Bay is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The magnificent environment with its friendly English speaking population and safe surroundings present Grenada as a true hidden gem in the Caribbean.

For further information visit https://www.pamgolding.co.za/international-property/grenada or contact Theresa Fernandez on [email protected].

