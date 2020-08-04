Your route to living the American Dream

*This content is brought to you by Pam Golding International

“In our quest to assist our clients in making the right decisions in securing an alternate future in these trying times, we have made it our business to team up with the best and most trusted service providers. It is of the utmost importance to ensure that the professional support and advice is accurate and relevant,” says Chris Immelman, head of Pam Golding International.

In this regard we have worked very well with American Dream, the leaders in the EB5 programme in South Africa. Having assisted over 300 South African families. the American Dream team certainly know their way around the EB5 requirements. In addition, that are, together with Pam Golding International, able to secure sound investment opportunities to underpin the EB5 requirements.

Make American Dream your “alternate future”

When you have your heart set on immigrating, the question then becomes, where would the best country be for you and your family to move to? Do you live the island life, take on colder climates or move closer to where the rest of your family might be? Uprooting and starting all over again is not an easy feat, it’s made even more complicated if you are having to learn a new language or adapt to other cultures.

“The transition from South Africa to America is by far one of the easiest. Apart from being entrenched in their western lifestyle, you’re not challenged by language barriers or huge cultural shocks. Instead of making numerous plans of where you could possibly move to, just make one; get in touch with American Dream and ascertain whether you qualify for the EB-5 Investment Visa,” shares Stuart Ferguson, CEO of American Dream.

The EB-5 investment visa provides a superior and permanent path into the USA. It’s not an option for just anyone, as to qualify, the investor must have the potential to invest at least $900,000 in a designated Targeted Employment Area (TEA) within the USA. This is a niche investor programme and is best guided through a professional team. “South African investor confidence is at an all time low. We are noticing that it’s not just high net worth individuals who are at the peak of their career or business owners looking for security outside our borders; we are seeing an increase in middle-aged families who are looking for a secure environment, career advancements and a better future for their children,” explains Ferguson.

Designed for high net worth individuals and families who desire USA permanent residency and a Green Card, the EB-5 investment visa is a modern approach that gives smart, motivated individuals the opportunity to engage in projects that enhance USA communities while enjoying guaranteed ownership, increased security, property rights and protection of assets.

There are no restrictions on where you can live in the USA, with 160 countries to choose from when you wish to travel. Whether the investor chooses to study, start a business or even work; they are not restricted like with other USA visas. Additionally, the EB-5 Investor Visa guarantees your family’s passage into the USA with you, and that includes children who are 21 years of age.

As an investor, you will be securing your wealth in the world’s leading GDP. The employment rate in America far outweighs South Africa’s. With successful applicants having a USA green card, they are able to conduct business or gain rapid career progression. Furthermore, USA is listed 6th in The World Bank’s Doing Business Report for 2019.

Those who have children who are in school or ready to study at a tertiary facility will have access to first-rate schools and universities. For instance, the likes of Harvard, Massachusetts and Stanford Universities are the top 3 in the world. Moreover, the investor and their family will have direct access to medical and healthcare in the country.

Living in the USA has much promise for security, wealth assurance, and a high standard and quality of life. “American Dream has mastered the application process into the EB-5 Investment Visa and have had a 100% success rate. Once you have your mind set on making this life-changing move, take the hassle and complications out of the mix and let us help you make your transition smooth,” ends Ferguson.

For more information on the USA EB-5 Investment Visa Programme, please contact Pam Golding International on [email protected] or visit their website (https://www.pamgolding.co.za/international-property/united-states-of-america)

We are also hosting a webinar with BizNews on 18 August at 12pm to further unpack the USA EB-5 Investment Visa Programme. You just need to register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2628077290658256652.

(Visited 67 times, 67 visits today)