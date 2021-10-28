*This content is brought to you Pam Golding Properties Mauritius

With several airlines having resumed flights to Mauritius, the just-launched Phase 4 in the well-established Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate in Grand Baie is also set to take off as buyers begin flocking in to view the site, says Richard Haller, director of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius.

Says Haller: “On the back of a total sellout to the value of R550m in phase 3, with construction already under way for handover to homeowners by April 2023, interest in the new phase of this highly successful development has escalated in recent months to the extent that a large contingent of eager South Africa buyers are booked to arrive during this last quarter of the year.

“We already have reservations from South African buyers for seven of the units – one of which is a spectacular penthouse – released in Phase 4, with some purchasers signing documentation and paying deposits for the property even prior to arrival as they are familiar with Mauritius and understand the value offered by the Mont Choisy development. The developers of this project are experienced, and firmly focused on delivering a well-designed, luxury product that complements the prime location of the estate with idyllic Mont Choisy Beach on one side and the town of Grand Baie on the other. We are finding that South African buyers in the development are a mix of families seeking security for their children as well as the 50+ generation looking for a secure retirement residency destination.”

Mauritius offers the simplest Residency-by-Investment opportunity when purchasing property at $375,000 or more, and there are no visitation requirements nor language tests. You, your spouse and children under 24 achieve permanent residency status, and in addition, you can also bring your parents with you as dependents, thereby enabling three generations to reside in Mauritius should you wish.

Haller says Phase 4, which forms part of the Mont Choisy La Réserve precinct, comprises 22 luxurious and spacious, two and three-bedroom apartments, priced from €432,000 and two three-bedroom, full-floor penthouses priced from €1.48m (one of which remains available for purchase) and one four-bedroom, full-floor penthouse priced at €2.18m. To be constructed in a contemporary Mauritian style of architecture surrounded by lush, tropical landscaped gardens, the apartments and penthouses overlook a spacious swimming pool with views of the sea and golf course. The apartments incorporate wide floor-to-ceiling openings affording maximum natural light and a gentle coastal breeze, with refined finishes and fixtures, while the fourth-floor penthouses each also have the option of its own private swimming pool and enjoy views to the nearby mountains.

Within the same La Réserve precinct, Pam Golding Properties is also marketing four Fairview villas, priced from €2.05m and ranging in size from 1 314 to 2 626sqm, and 12 Sanctuary villas, comprising single-storey simplex units and double-storey duplexes, priced from EUR1.1 million and from 784 to 818sqm in size.

To complement the new phase, a sports and leisure centre with a fully equipped gym, large swimming pool, hammam (steam bath) and sauna and offering yoga and Pilates classes as well as a children’s play area, will be completed in December this year (2021).

Initially launched in 2014, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate offers a host of facilities including a Peter Matkovich Championship golf course, tennis and padel tennis courts and 9km of cycling and jogging tracks, while Mont Choisy Beach is a short stroll away. Situated within Mont Choisy Smart City, an economic development scheme aimed at creating ideal conditions for investment, working, living and relaxing, the estate is in close proximity to a completed Boulevard with shops, restaurants and offices to commence development next year (2022), as well as a C-Care Clinic.

Owners in Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate also have access to a long or short-term rental management option through Pam Golding Luxury Rentals, which is a JV between Mont Choisy Group and Pam Golding Mauritius. Says Haller: “With 55 units currently under management, we anticipate expanding this offering as units reach completion in phases 3 and 4. This allows owners to let their units when not in residence, either on a short or long-term basis, depending on their requirements.”

For further information email [email protected] or telephone Richard Haller of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius on +27 83 776 0802 or +230 5422 38 42.

