The Old Man’s Blend, red and white pay tribute to a very special Old Man, Peter Pentz snr. Peter is patriarch of the Pentz family and at heart a stockman and cattle farmer of fame.

Peter is affectionately referred to as The Old Man by his children, of whom, Nicholas has been farming with him since 1992. Grandson, Peter jnr. joined the family wine business in March 2020. Three generations of Pentz’s now work side be side in the family business.

The Old Man’s Blend pays tribute to Peter for his change from dairy farming to wine farming. Peter is often asked what it is like being in the wine business after so many years as a dairy farmer. His reply, “In his 40 years of dairy farming no-one has ever come up to me in the street and said that they had a great bottle of my milk last night”.

Peter was a third generation dairyman processing his milk and delivering it daily door to door in the southern suburbs by way of electric carts.

Dairy made way for wine in 2001 and in those early years, Lukas, our winemaker, made a red blend for Peter as his evening tipple. One afternoon, Peter called the cellar and asked Wilna to please send a case of his red blend with Rob, when he came through Blouberg that evening. Before he put the phone down, he overheard Wilna saying to Lukas, “Remember to send a case of The Old Man’s Blend through with Rob this evening “. So the next morning Peter came to the cellar and said, “I have the name for the red blend”. And so The Old Man’s Blend came into being, as a tribute to Peter for his change from dairy to wine.

Peter was National Farmer of the Year in South Africa in 1998 for his accomplishments in the dairy industry. Not only did he have awards for the best looking dairy cow and the cow with the highest production, but he also pioneered the importation of cattle semen into South Africa and, in so doing, made a huge contribution to the improvement of the national beef and dairy herds.

Peter’s dairy cattle are no more, but his love for cattle carries on through his prized herd of Angus cattle that roam the Darling Hills of Groote Post.

Groote Post The Old Man’s Blend red is Merlot based a down to earth, easy drinking soft and smooth blended red wine. White pepper, spice and raspberry are prominent on the nose with soft and ripe tannins giving an elegant finish.

Groote Post The Old Mans’ Blend white is a Sauvignon Blanc based summer wine, displaying tropical fruit flavours. Guava and white Pear are prominent on the nose. A fresh lively acidity livens the palate with a finish of citrus flavours.

