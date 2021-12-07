Living off the grid in paradise – Ingwe

*This content is brought to you by the Ingwe Estate

Ingwe Estate is a 100 hectare, off-grid residential estate development in the heart of The Crag’s just twelve kilometres from Plettenberg Bay.

The establishment of this sectional title development in this pristine environment has been eight years in the making. Many hours of meticulous planning and hours of dedication have been spent in obtaining the correct balance of land rights. It was with such dedication that this site obtained its own unique zoning of “Rural Conservation” – a first in South Africa. It is a natural wonderland of wild-life where your morning alarm is the chirping of birds in the echoes of silence. A place where what you see and what you hear come together to create a tone of life that is so lacking today. This estate is what we talk about in longing at dinner parties or on the golf course or after a game of tennis. Ingwe has all the attributes to cleanse the soul with 50 hectares of indigenous forests supplying abundance of clean air; numerous natural water dams & reservoirs and an array of wildlife on your doorstep.

The Estate seamlessly integrates natural beauty with the comforts of urban living and places emphasis on sustainability, offering a truly unique opportunity to live completely off the grid. Solar energy is the primary source of energy supply for day-to-day energy requirements.

The development has its own water storage and treatment facility and each stand is equipped with 30,000l of water storage capacity for rainwater harvesting. The development also has its own internal sewerage infrastructure and treatment system through the use of bio-digesters.

The Estate has been meticulously planned with the primary goal of protecting and preserving the precious surrounding natural environment. It offers an unsurpassed lifestyle submerged in opportunities to explore this natural wonderland. Owners can enjoy trail runs, hikes, kayaking, fishing, bird watching or mountain biking right on your doorstep. The estate also features a variety of free-roaming game such as impala and fallow deer.

The estate also promotes a lifestyle of living in balance with nature, making use of renewable resources and wasting nothing. A portion of the site has been designated for the sole purpose of permaculture. This facility will be professionally managed and available for all to share.

Just for good measure, leaving nothing to chance, we added a golfing facility to practice chipping and putting as well as a sports facility featuring a tennis court, squash court, yoga/pilates studio, lap pool, kids play area and a gymnasium.

There are just thirty stands available on the entire site with eight having been sold already without much effort. Notably, the first buyer was, in fact, an existing tenant on the farm, occupying a small cottage built by the owners. Having caught wind of the development, he jumped at the opportunity and snatched up two adjacent sites without hesitation. Citing the opportunity to own one’s own piece of paradise with clean air, natural water resources and the estates’ development philosophy that resonated with his own ideals of home grown organic food and permaculture principles as his primary reason for investing in this unique opportunity. His wife is newly pregnant and felt this would give their family the perfect chance to have a life unsurpassed by any other.

There are breath-taking views from every stand and each unit has 420 m2 disturbance footprints with additional exclusive use permaculture areas which in most cases takes your stand up to 2,000m² and more. We make use of SVA Architects and offer a hand picked selection of five local contractors to tender on your house build. We, the developers, hold your hand throughout the development process, from the signing of a sale agreement to the handover of the keys. Once the buyer has purchased their plot the engagement with the architect will have a smooth transition until completion of the house build. The buyer engages the architect to design to their layout of choice, the only restriction being that designs must adhere to the approved Architectural Guideline Document.

The estate also offers a work from home opportunity with full wifi and fast fibre connection in the homes. Should a home-owner want to engage with more than a few business delegates then the business lounge is the perfect place to book and hold meetings. There are not many places in the world that make available an offering with this range of activities in a setting that belies belief.

The business centre may also be used to facilitate training of staff for maintenance, farming our vegetables and herbs and other services we offer such as an on site cleaning service for all the homeowners who want their homes cleaned and serviced for their return from a holiday or business trip. The estate will have a permanent maintenance manager and concierge service should one need a lift to the airport or a drop and collect service should you want a night out with friends and don’t want to drive.

Taken from an article from News 24 and Ride 24, written by Reuben van Niekerk, it is quoted as saying that ‘’Johan Vorster, a well known mountain biker thanks to the trail network he created in the rocky landscape of western Gauteng, called Hakahana, has been spreading his trail building magic along this coastline, some seventy five kilometres of single trail alongside the Sky Villa Eco Hotel. We look forward to hearing more of his creations for the mountain bike trail blazers.

Exercise aside, the opportunities are abound in The Crags no more so than the ‘’newly’’ developed wine farms on Ingwe’s doorstep, from Bramon Wines to Kay and Monty vineyards, Newstead Wine Estate and Lodestone Wines to mention a few. Just a two kilometre drive from Kurland, an eight kilometre drive to Goose Valley golf course and three kilometre drive to the famous Ristorante Enrico at Keurboom beach.

