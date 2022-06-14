*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas

A home that feels like a holiday.

Welcome to St Francis Links Villas – The Good Life, Made Easy.

Located inside the exclusive St Francis Links estate, in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town of St Francis Bay, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – Founder of the Mantis Group.

St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property. Here, your family will have a home for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

The Villas, adjacent to the clubhouse, overlooks both St Francis Bay and the 18th hole of the world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Investors in this development will have access to the amenities in the greater estate including safe nature trails, luxury facilities including a restaurant, gym, 20m heated pool and the club house.

You’re not just buying a home; you’re buying a lifestyle.

St Francis Links Villas are nestled in the lush greenery of the access-controlled St Francis Links estate, overlooking St Francis Bay with an expertly maintained championship golf course at the heart of it all.

The Villas are designed with your family in mind. Everything that you could possibly need is just a stone’s throw away.

Owners can choose from

14 two-bedroom freestanding villas

6 two-bedroom apartments

12 one-bedroom apartments

1 penthouse apartment

Security and privacy are ensured by 24-hour access control to the Estate, electric fencing around the perimeter, CCTV cameras and armed security guards performing regular patrols around the grounds. Your family’s safety is our highest priority, and every measure has been taken to ensure that your loved ones are able to freely explore their beautiful surroundings while still being secure in a controlled environment.

St Francis Links has a strong sense of community – where neighbours become friends and families gather to celebrate milestones. These celebrations can take place at the world-class clubhouse and Jack’s Bar, all on-site.

Residents have access to the St Francis Links leisure centre, which boasts a climate-controlled pool and gym. Nature lovers can take advantage of nature trails on the estate for running, cycling and bird watching. The 13th, 14th and 15th golf holes overlook the bird hide, adjacent to the dam. This bird lovers’ retreat includes listings of recent sightings that have taken place.

Ownership

Investors can secure full sectional-title ownership of a St Francis Links Villas unit with the following benefits:

Optional permanent residency from date of transfer.

Optional monthly rental returns from long-term letting.

Optional short-term rental returns.

Market-related capital appreciation on the asset.

Investors in St Francis Links Villas also benefit from the proximity to St Francis Links Fairways Conference Centre, which maximises the investment earning potential of the property purchase by capturing both the leisure and business sectors of the market.

The perfect blend of nature, relaxed living, and world-class golfing traditions.

Lifestyle

In recent years, St Francis Bay has become one of the most sought-out holiday destinations in South Africa. Luckily, the town has remained intimate despite the annual tourist influx, ensuring that St Francis Bay retains its status as a destination like no other. As a St Francis Links Villas resident, you and your family will experience the beauty and peace of this special place year-round.

Golf

St Francis Links Villas is located on the iconic Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole links course, recently ranked as the best golf course in South Africa at the World Golf Awards in Dubai. Age-old golfing traditions are combined with modern facilities, a challenging course, pristine natural surrounds, and superb personal service, to create a memorable golfing experience that residents can enjoy year-round.

Dining

St Francis Links Villas have multiple dining options to choose from on the estate, catering for every occasion. The clubhouse and restaurant overlook the golf course and serves both extravagant function menus as well as club a la carte options. Residents in the mood for something lighter can visit Jack’s Bar at the clubhouse for light meals and breakfasts. Snacks are also available for purchase at the St Francis Links Leisure Centre Bar during the Summer months when the pool is open.

Exercise

St Francis Links Villas is an exercise-lovers paradise, with multiple running, walking, and cycling trails throughout the estate for your family’s enjoyment. As the estate is access-controlled, the safety of residents when exercising is paramount. A fully equipped gym and full-length pool are available at the St Francis Links Leisure Centre for investor resident use.

Wedding Venue

St Francis Links is a popular wedding venue, with facilities for both the ceremony and reception. A dedicated inhouse wedding consultant is available, as well as an executive chef.

Hospitality Experience

As a leading, conservation-focused hotel group, Mantis Collection offers hotels, curated travel experiences and lucrative investment opportunities to guests and residents around the world. Mantis Collection has partnered with Medwell SA to offer a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and investment product that combines travel, luxury living and dedicated on-site medical care to St Francis Links Villas residents.

Under the Mantis Hospitality Experience, St Francis Links Villas residents are able to access the following benefits:

A 20% discount when booking a stay at select Mantis properties in sub-Saharan Africa.

Access to one of the most sought-after golf courses in South Africa. Investors benefit from golf membership to St Francis Links golf course.

Because we know that what matters most is knowing you’ll get the care you need as soon as you need it.

Services

St Francis Links Villas residents can enjoy the following services included in their ownership:

Round-the-clock dedicated security

Maintenance

Gardening of communal gardens

Refuse removal

Housekeeping, catering, laundry and personalised healthcare are also available on request.

Wellness Centre and Medical Care

At St Francis Links Villas residents can choose from an array of options to suit their specific healthcare needs and can tailor their level of care as needed. We’ve designed our on-site medical suite, operated by Medwell SA, to meet the general healthcare needs of your family at every stage – starting from antenatal care right through to daily check-ins for our elderly residents.

All residents have the option of engaging a qualified contracted caregiver to assist them in their homes part-time or full-time to ensure the highest level of care.

Discover lifestyle living, now.

Contact us to discuss investment options and to arrange a tour of St Francis Links Villas.

