Sasol posts strong financial results, reinstates dividend

*This content is brought to you by Sasol

Sasol delivered a strong set of financial results against the backdrop of increased volatility resulting from ongoing geopolitical tensions, extended COVID-19 lockdowns and global supply chain disruptions. The company benefitted from higher energy and chemicals prices, as well as strong cost and capital discipline through the delivery of our Sasol 2.0 transformation programme.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by more than 100% to R75,5 billion. This is predominantly due to a strong recovery in Brent crude oil and chemical prices, partly offset by hedging losses and lower chemical sales volumes.

The balance sheet has been significantly strengthened with net debt of US$3,8 billion at 30 June 2022, well below the target of US$5 billion. Dividends were reinstated at R14,70 per share in line with the dividend policy.

“Financial year 2022 was characterised by a number of factors impacting our business, including geopolitical tensions, further COVID-19 lockdowns in China, weather-related events and global supply chain disruptions. These conditions dampened global demand and triggered fears of recession in both advanced and developing economies. Amidst this volatility, we demonstrated resilience, delivering a strong set of financial results for the year in a complex and difficult external environment,” said Fleetwood Grobler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sasol.

He added, “The wellbeing of our people remains our number one priority, as we continue to pursue our ambition of zero harm. I am deeply saddened by the loss of five colleagues while on duty. To eliminate work-related safety incidents, and ensure our employees return home safely, we have rolled out additional safety remediation initiatives in response to these high severity incidents, with increased emphasis on behavioural culture.”

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R61,4 billion increased by more than 100% compared to the prior year, driven by higher crude oil prices, refining margins and chemical prices. This also resulted in a strong gross margin improvement compared to the prior year. Earnings were impacted by losses of R18,3 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts, higher labour and maintenance cost, as well as increased electricity purchases from Eskom arising from the diversion of gas from utility generation to production, offset by savings from Sasol 2.0 initiatives.

The Energy business further benefitted from a recovery in fuels demand post the COVID-19 impact. However, there was a slight decrease in retail sales in the last quarter due to record high fuel prices. This was offset by lower volumes in Mining, Secunda and Sasolburg downstream value chains following the feedstock and operational challenges which impacted the South African value chain.

The Chemicals business delivered a strong financial performance, benefitting from a stronger average sales basket price (US$/t), which was 39% higher than the prior year. Sales volumes were 12% lower than the prior year largely due to the divestment of the US Base Chemicals assets concluded in December 2020 and lower Secunda and Sasolburg production from Chemicals Africa.

Plans for meeting its greenhouse gas (GHG) target to have a 30% reduced emissions profile by 2030, are progressing well, as a foundation to meeting Sasol’s ambition of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

In South Africa, it is progressing the procurement of over 600MW of solar and wind renewable power with the first projects starting to come online from 2025 onwards.

In Europe, Sasol has entered into several Power Purchase Agreements for its German and Italian operations and have concluded a supply agreement for the provision of Carbon dioxide (CO2)-neutral biomass-based steam to the Brunsbüttel site in northern Germany.

Sasol invested R743,3 million globally in socioeconomic development, which contributed towards funding small to large enterprises, bursaries, education and learnership programmes, health and investment in community service infrastructure. It also invested R1,2 billion in skills development.

Sasol has continued to make major strides on its commitments to sustainable transformation and broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). The company has recorded exponential growth in spend with black-owned businesses achieving R33,6 billion in 2022 compared to R23,8 billion in 2021.

Read also:

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)