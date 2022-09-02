*This content is brought to you by IHS

Circa Lynnwood is the first of its kind in Pretoria East’s established suburb of Lynnwood. The new residential development has been developed by established real estate fund manager, IHS. This development ticks all the boxes for investors with it not only being ideally situated and subscribing to the 15-minute neighbourhood trend, but it also offers unrivalled facilities designed for the ultimate live, work and play lifestyle.

“Our core focus is providing affordable, safe, clean and secure living environments and we are confident that Circa Lynnwood offers just that and more. We believe this development will be well received with investors and end users once and it has already received much public interest,” says, Joel Rosen, from IHS.

With the amount of local amenities close by, there has been immense market demand for apartments under R1.3 million within this region. Circa Lynnwood’s brand-new studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom, apartments have sales prices starting from only R699 000, offering buyers the opportunity to enter the established Lynnwood market for below the million Rand mark. With only a R20 000 deposit required, and bond and transfer costs included, this is a dream opportunity for professionals, families and investors. Buyers with pre-approved mortgages will qualify to have the deposit reduced to just R10 000!

This is a game-changing opportunity for an area with sectional title values averaging R1 550 000. Investors can expect an estimated monthly rental income between R6 400 to R14 000. Circa Lynnwood provides not only a reliable long-term return on investment, but it’s also perfectly situated for a balanced and dynamic lifestyle for all.

“With Circa’s incredible price point and facilities, it is an amazing investment opportunity, both from a capital appreciation perspective for first home buyers, looking for a solid investment as they begin their property ladder wealth creation, as well as a potential investment properties for rental income,” says Craig Hutchison Joint CEO of Engel & Völkers Southern Africa.

Register your interest at www.circalynnwood.co.za

