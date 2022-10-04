*This content is brought to you by Brand SA

This year’s Nation Brand Forum will be held from the 4th to 6th of October under the theme “an inclusive partnership to rebuild the economy and drive the nation’s competitiveness”. The theme aims to foster collaborative partnerships between business stakeholders who contribute to growing the economy of the country and help position South Africa as an attractive investment destination.

The three-day event will consist of a youth symposium, roundtable side-events with various stakeholders, including the media, and private sector open plenaries, focusing on key drivers of trade, investment and sustainability.

The forum will also host spotlight sessions on best practices on nation branding, youth empowerment and development, as well as how to leverage opportunities presented by the newly established African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Forum, which takes place during a time when the country’s economy is going through major challenges, will be staged across four venues in Johannesburg, namely the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Emoyeni, Constitution Hill and the Sandton Convention Centre..

“After two years of navigating the pandemic, the economy has shown signs of a strong rebound as shown in the growth figures of the first quarter of 2022, where it grew by 1.9%. This was a second consecutive quarterly growth. This shows that it is possible to develop an inclusive economy that absorbs job-seekers if the public and private sectors collaborate. Launched in 2016, the Nation Brand Forum (NBF) is Brand South Africa’s flagship annual forum established to mobilise, engage and collaborate with diverse stakeholders to shape a coherent agenda for a compelling nation brand image, reputation and competitiveness. The country’s robust Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) to rebuild the economy puts it in an enviable position as a proven and attractive destination for sustainable investment and growth opportunities,” explains Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand South Africa.

The 6th Nation Brand Forum will be attended by key stakeholders representing various sectors in corporate South Africa such as financial services, retail, youth entrepreneurs, FMCG, government entities and media. Some of the high-profile speakers, delegates and participants include Colin Coleman, former partner at Goldman Sachs and co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Bathu Shoes founder, Theo Baloyi, H & M country manager, Caroline Nelson and Tshepo Mohlala, founder of the denim brand Tshepo the Jean Maker.

The forum will give stakeholders and delegates the opportunity to engage on the progress made so far in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) and Operation Vulindlela – a programme led by the Presidency and National Treasury to fast-track implementation of structural reforms in key sectors such as energy, logistics, and telecoms.

The economic recovery plan and structural reforms are aimed at stimulating the South African economy to attract investment.

This year’s Forum builds on the successes of the previous five years of engagements. Over the years, the Forum has featured leading local and global private and public sector representatives as well as leaders such as H.E. Wamkele Mene, the secretary-general of the AfCFTA, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers; Dr. Stavros Nicolaou, group senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare Group; Strive Musiyiwa, international businessman and philanthropist; and Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, to mention a few.

“Overall, stakeholders will walk away from the 6th Nation Brand Forum with an understanding of what contribution they can make to rebuilding and growing the South African economy to alleviate youth unemployment, stimulate entrepreneurship, and increase investment,” concludes Ntombela.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)