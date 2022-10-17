Real estate investment in Porto with the benefit of residency

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

If you want to own a piece of Portuguese history and be part of an amazing project within a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the charming city of Porto, the Rebello Hotel is a stellar choice for investors – serving as a qualifying hands-off investment for the country’s sought-after Golden Visa residency programme.

Since Portugal implemented changes to its Golden Visa programme early this year, it’s become incredibly difficult to find a qualifying investment in prime real estate markets. The Rebello luxury hotel is one of the few where you can invest in an apartment owned solely by the investor – meaning it’s a rare project that can still qualify you for the GVP through an investment in Porto.

Porto, a World Heritage city

From architectural marvels to natural splendour, Porto offers some of the best sights of any city. Red-tiled roofs line the slopes of the famous Douro river, the large Iberian river, popular for cruises. Further out, roofs give way to the vineyards of the Douro Valley – home of port wine.

Portugal’s second largest city is fast becoming a preferred destination for people from across the globe. It boasts a booming property market and a thriving tourism industry that is already back to pre-pandemic levels. Over the years, the city has developed a bustling downtown scene encompassing shops, good restaurants, five-star hotels and a glorious nightlife.

However, there is very limited space for construction and development, so prime locations for investment are hard to come by.

The Rebello

Sable International has been at the forefront of assisting with GVP applications since the programme launched in 2012. We’re constantly searching for excellent investment opportunities for clients, and the Rebello ticks all the boxes.

Directly on the water overlooking Porto, the Rebello site comprises six 18th-century port warehouses along the Douro. Today, the Rebello is being developed into a luxury apartment hotel, retaining most of the historic stone buildings. Since construction began, the area has been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so very little future development will be happening.

The hotel is due to open in Q1 of 2023 and construction is almost complete. Apartments come with parking and secure storage facilities on the ground floor, as well as all the other amenities you would expect from a world-class 5-star hotel, including two restaurants, a destination Bomporto Spa with an indoor swimming pool and a cosmopolitan rooftop bar with spectacular views across the river.

Our partners are offering three studio apartments from €315,000 and 10 one-bedroom units from €500,000 (GVP-qualifying), with a 4% annual return.

Not only can this hands-off investment provide an affordable and viable route to EU residency for the applicant and their family, but it’s also a foreign currency asset that can earn a strong Euro-based yield.

Meet the developer

The developer of the Rebello will be visiting South Africa from 31 October – 3 November. Get in touch with Sable International, using the details below, to set up a one-on-one, in-person meeting in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Qualify for residency through investment

The Golden Visa programme grants applicants residency in exchange for an investment. This not only allows you to live and work in Portugal, but also affords you the right to visa-free travel throughout the European Schengen Area.

Relocation to Portugal is not necessary – you only need to spend 35 days in the country over the course of five years to be able to qualify for permanent residency and possible citizenship.

With these benefits, it’s little wonder that South Africa is the fifth most popular country for Golden Visa approvals.

We are the Golden Visa market leaders. If you’d like to know more about the programme or find out more about the Rebello, email [email protected] or call +27 (0) 21 657 1584.

