ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASPI), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes that will allow for the production of isotopes that may be used in several industries, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, ASPI has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC on November 10, 2022, under the ticker symbol “ASPI” and the offering is expected to close on or about November 14, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Revere Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267392), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on November 9, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, from: Revere Securities LLC, 650 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, United States. The final prospectus will also be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





