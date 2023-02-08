*Brought to you by Fine & Country Hermanus

Hermanus is situated on the edge of Walker Bay, along a relatively narrow strip of land between the sea and the majestic mountains. An abundance of natural beauty is but one of the many reasons why this part of the Whale Coast is continually adjudged to be of the most desirable places in the World to visit. Here you can experience of the best in the world land-based Southern Right whale watching, culinary experiences at an exemplary level, and all this accompanied by the best wines that the Overberg and Cape Winelands are able to produce.

Experience coastal living at its best in this special part of Hermanus known as Voëlklip. Situated in a secret enclave known only to those select few that have the privilege to call this their home, this contemporary design with easy access to the blue flagged Grotto Beach boasts all that the extended family could hope to experience in a home.

With four ensuite bedrooms in the main house, two separate lounges, entertainment areas that can truly be described as both in and outdoor, and the requisite kitchen and separate laundry area, attention to detail and the feeling of peace and comfort that this house exudes cannot be over emphasised.

The solar heated swimming pool lies in a deck off the large dining room and indoor braai area, with the enchanting garden providing another secluded entertainment area with views over the Voëlklip mountains.

Add to this a separate guest cottage, a large gym, a separate cinema room, and garaging for four motor vehicles and you will understand why you may never need to go anywhere else on holiday again. If you need a piece de resistance in a home of this quality with these amenities it may however just be the automated access to the roof top where 360-degree views across the sea and the mountains and onwards to the lagoon cannot be effectively described by words alone.

If this is the home your heart desires,

