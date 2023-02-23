History of Hermanus and it’s luxury homes

*Brought to you by Fine & Country Hermanus

In the early 1800’s a gent named Hermanus Pieters is recorded as having grown tired of the area in which he was then residing, and followed a path created by herds of elephants in a southerly direction from the area now known as Caledon, and ended up next to the sea, at a location which had a natural fresh spring.

He was a teacher and a shepherd, and the area was perfect as it provided grazing for his livestock, sufficient fresh water, and all this amplified by the natural beauty of the surroundings.

This became known as Hermanuspietersfontein, obviously in reference to the Fountain discovered by Hermanus Pieters.

But as is the case with all areas of beauty, the word spread as soon the farmers in the area started to also migrate on a seasonal basis to this special part of the Western Cape. The area rapidly grew such that by the end of the century it had a community large enough to support a church and a school. The name was shortened to Hermanus, because apparently an irate postmaster complained that Hermanuspietersfontein was just too long.

The town grew in reputation and added to its obvious attractions by inviting medical patients from abroad to recuperate from illness in its various boarding houses. The conclusion of the 2nd World War then saw many international tourists start to establish themselves in the area, together with Hermanus becoming a chosen holiday and 2nd home destination for many of the established and well-known families in the Western Cape.

Onwards to the current time where Hermanus comprises of at least 19,000 individual homes in the more formal environment, we love this home based in the suburb of Voelklip. It’s glass façade allows you to fully take in the glorious sea and mountain views and immerse yourself in the pleasure of enviable coastal living. This contemporary architect-designed home also offers easy access to the blue-flagged Grotto Beach.

Comprising four ensuite bedrooms in the main house, two separate lounges, in- and out-door entertainment areas, a solar heated swimming pool in a large deck off the entertainment area, a guest cottage with its own access, a large gym, a cinema room, and garaging for four motor vehicles, this location boasts all that the extended family could hope to experience in a home.

Proudly brought to market by Fine & Country Hermanus.

