*This content is brought to you by Nicorette®

Congratulations on taking the first step on your journey towards quitting!

When you stop smoking, your body misses the nicotine that you have been absorbing. This may lead to unpleasant feelings and a strong desire to smoke (a craving), all of which indicates that you were dependent on nicotine1. Getting started is often the easy part. It’s keeping it up that is difficult! Only a tiny number of people succeed in quitting smoking using willpower alone2.

NICORETTE® is a Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) that provides a smaller dose of nicotine than you would normally get from a cigarette, but enough to relieve the cravings you get when you stop smoking1.

Available in NICORETTE® Gum and NICORETTE® Patches, NICORETTE® can help you take control of your cravings along with behavioural support, helping you to beat cravings and other withdrawal symptoms, so you can cope better with your day-to-day routine while you quit.

Everybody’s quit journey is different. To help you get across the finishing line, we’ve put together a 12-week quit plan, a journey that helps bring you steadily towards achieving your goal. By having a plan in place, we know you are less likely to face challenges during your quit journey1.

Visit the NICORETTE® website (www.nicorette.co.za) to find the right NICORETTE® product for you, then download your Quit Plan.

Facing your current smoking habit is where your journey begins…Nicorette® relieves cravings to give more power to your willpower.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)