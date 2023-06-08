Fantasy Fund Manager winner for the month of May, Angela Walton, joined BizNews’ Stuart Lowman and Corion Capital’s Garreth Montano in studio. She gave away all her secrets that got her to the top of the investment pile, which have held for decades prior. Naspers as a holding also came under scrutiny as it’s still the most held stock in the game; 1 in 5 do so. We also opened up a questions section, which you can write in by going to our Twitter handle @Fantasy_Fund, email [email protected] or visit www.speakpipe.com/ffm and voice a question. Don’t forget to make your picks each week by the market open on Monday 9am to have a chance to win any of the prizes up for grabs. And invite your friends to register at www.fantasyfundmanager.co.za. Thanks to our platinum sponsors Sharenet, Terebinth Capital, ClucasGray Asset Management, and Money Better. Remember to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode.

In this Fantasy Fund Manager podcast episode, Stuart Lowman from BizNews interviews Garreth Montana from Corion Capital and winner for the month of May, Angela Walton. Angela achieved impressive returns of 7.88% in May, outperforming the market in a difficult month. Angela shares that she learned about the game through her brother-in-law, who works in the financial industry, and she enjoys investing but doesn’t consider herself an avid investor. She chose her investments based on companies she liked and those that operated internationally, such as Goldfields.

The conversation shifts to investment strategies, and Angela reveals that she held the same stocks throughout the month, which proved successful. Garreth acknowledges the challenge of picking winners in a volatile market but emphasizes the importance of discipline and belief in one’s picks. Looking ahead, Angela mentions her intention to switch up her strategy slightly, considering investments like Shoprite due to their success during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion moves to Naspers, a stock held by 20% of the game’s participants. Charlotte van Tiddens, a CFA at Money Better, provides insights on Naspers, highlighting its significant discount on the value of its assets and its potential for rebound. Garreth expresses confidence in Naspers’ valuation but mentions other exciting opportunities in the sector.

The conversation then covers the retail sector’s performance, particularly Spar, which has come under pressure recently. Garreth discusses retailers’ challenges, such as higher interest rates and Eskom’s impact, but highlights the potential for wealth creation in difficult times.

The podcast concludes with some listener engagement options, including submitting questions via Twitter, email, or a voice recording platform called SpeakerPipe. Brian McMillan poses a question about FFM performance and prevailing headwinds, to which Garreth humorously responds.

Angela’s investment tip is to hold firm during challenging times, as returns may come after a period of patience. Garreth adds to her tip by mentioning British American Tobacco as a potential pick due to its defensive nature, weak performance, and attractive dividend yield.

