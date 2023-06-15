Civil society needs to get organised

Civil society is crucial in shaping communities and holding those in power accountable. However, with many municipalities in South Africa facing significant challenges, it is imperative for civil society to actively participate in addressing these issues. By organizing themselves, holding those in power accountable, and engaging in collaborative efforts, civil society can transition from being part of the problem to becoming a powerful force for positive change. Active participation at both the individual and collective levels is essential to ensure that the needs and aspirations of communities are met. Join us for this 6-part series with Kagiso Trust as we explore ways of being a part of the solution and not part of the problem.

The panel discussion revolves around radical collaboration between local government and communities in South Africa, focusing on addressing challenges faced by municipalities. Kagiso Trust hosts the debate in partnership with BizNews, and the panel includes Mankone Ntsaba (Chairperson of Kagiso Trust), Paul Smith (Local Government Support Head for Kagiso Trust), and Professor Themba Maseko (Professor and Director of Executive Education at the Wits School of Governance).

Mankone Ntsaba introduces the Radical Collaboration campaign, highlighting the challenges local government faces in South Africa and the need for intervention. The campaign aims to encourage collaboration among stakeholders, including organizations, individuals, government, and businesses, to address the problems faced by municipalities collectively.

Paul Smith shares his practical experiences, emphasizing the importance of creating an enabling environment for municipality development. He mentions the common problem of polarization among stakeholders, hindering progress and service delivery. Smith advocates for collaboration and active citizenry to overcome these challenges.

The discussion then explores why elected councilors often leave undone critical tasks. Smith acknowledges that while elected officials have the budgets and mandates to address issues, citizen involvement is necessary for holding them accountable. He emphasizes the need for competent collaboration between citizens and municipalities to achieve better outcomes.

Professor Themba Maseko highlights the legal requirement for municipalities to develop an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) based on community needs and input. However, he observes a need for more community participation in these processes, which affects the prioritization of issues in the IDPs. Maseko stresses the importance of citizen involvement and accountability of councilors, suggesting that citizens must actively engage in their governance.

The incentive for citizens to participate is discussed, with Maseko noting that citizen participation can influence decision-making and improve service delivery. He acknowledges the challenges of political dynamics and coalition governments, which can create instability and hinder performance and delivery. However, he emphasizes the role of citizens in holding councilors accountable and demanding action from municipalities.

Regarding communication and community participation in the IDP processes, Paul Smith suggests that communities need proper structuring and support to engage effectively. He advocates for creating civic coalitions that include influential stakeholders from non-governmental sectors. Smith urges communities to be part of the solution and emphasizes empowering municipalities to engage with communities and adopt community-centric development practices.

The panel discussion concludes with a call for open dialogue between communities and municipalities, promoting a shift from selfish to ecosystem-centric decision-making. It is recognized that behavior change takes time, both within cities and communities, but the benefits of collaboration and active citizen involvement in local governance are emphasized.

Overall, the panel discussion highlights the need for radical collaboration, citizen participation, and accountability in addressing the challenges faced by South African municipalities. The campaign aims to foster unity and cooperation between stakeholders to create positive change at the local level.

