The top 5 gadgets for 2023 (so far)

From hydration biosensors to mouthpieces that brush your teeth for you (yup, you read that right), we’ve rounded up some of the coolest gadgets on the market right now.

The good people at Apple set our June ablaze with the launch of their Apple Vision Pro, which the Steve Jobs-founded tech giant describes as “a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others”. It’s an innovative product for sure, and the global excitement is palpable, but there’s lots more happening in the tech space, thanks to advancements in AI and internet of things (IoT) technology. For those who prefer their gadgets to be advanced but not as “out there” as the Vision Pro, this round up of five must-have tech toys is for you. It’s also for those who want to get an early start on their Christmas shopping (and/or drop hints for a birthday gift).

For the home workout warriors: VAHA X Fitness Mirror

You’re one of those who discovered their love for home workouts during the pandemic, and now that life has returned to normal and people are exercising in gyms and outdoors again, you’re feeling a bit stumped. Cue the VAHA X Fitness Mirror, which is billed as the UK’s first interactive fitness mirror that offers users hundreds of workouts (from barre, bootcamp and cardio to strength, pilates and yoga, among others) that can be done from the comfort of your own home. Which means that whether you have five minutes or 60 minutes, at any time of the day or night, you can get your sweat on.

The VAHA X Fitness Mirror offers YouTube workout videos on steroids as the classes are personalised to your fitness goals. You enjoy the sense of one-on-one as it’s just you and the trainer in the mirror and there’s a live component that makes it feel that much more real. It’s also very slick looking and can easily work in any room of your choosing.

For the pizza lovers: Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Fresh, stone-baked pizza in 90 seconds. Need we say more?

The Volt 12 is Scotland-based Ooni’s first ever electric pizza oven, though the brand has an impressive range of other pizza-making options (including gas, multi-fuel and wood pellet). The electric option, which reaches 450°C in just 20 minutes, is great for those who don’t have the space for a wood-fire oven nor the patience that’s required to maintain and use it.

Plus, the portable Volt 12 can be used indoors, too, which is ideal for chilly July nights (because the last thing you want to be doing is sitting outside making sure you’re not left with a burnt base and dry cheese).

For the exercise enthusiasts: Nix Hydration Biosensor

If exercising is a big deal for you and you regularly work up a sweat, then the Nix Hydration Biosensor may be what you need to take your running, cycling, swimming or any other endurance activity to the next level. That’s because it can quantify fluid and electrolyte losses moment-by-moment (thanks to its in-built tech that evaluates the biomarkers in your sweat) and notify you of exactly when, what and how much to drink to replenish what’s been lost.

With dehydration scares out the way, you can focus on what really matters – pushing yourself and breaking your PBs (personal bests).

For the lazy toothbrushers: Sonic Brush

If you’re one of those people who think there’s a better way to spend your two minutes in the morning and two minutes in the evening than brushing your teeth, then the Sonic Brush is for you. Described as “a marvel in toothbrush technology”, the Sonic Brush will have your pearly whites bright and clean in just 30 seconds – saving you three minutes each day to do more important things.

A fully automated toothbrush, the innovative Sonic Brush cleans all your teeth at once, delivering a 360° ultrasonic cleaning. You insert the mouthpiece into your mouth as you would a gum guard, press a button, meditate for 30 seconds while your teeth get a wash and then you’re done thanks to its thousands of gentle vibrations and silicone bristles angled at 45°.

For the budding bakers: GE Profile Smart Mixer

This one is for all the baking enthusiasts – the ones who can turn flour, eggs and a few other ingredients into the tastiest, fluffiest slice of heaven.

The GE (General Electric) appliance team has launched what they consider to be “the smartest mixer in the USA”, boasting Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control features. It’s also equipped with auto sense technology, which measures changes in the texture of your mixture so you can say goodbye to under- or over-mixing, and a built-in smart scale, making it easier for you to bake with greater precision. You can also connect the smart stand mixer to your Alexa or Google Home device for hands-free control, and connecting it to your Wi-Fi will enable it to receive software updates automatically.

Did we mention that you’ll have access to several step-by-step guided recipes?

