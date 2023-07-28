GoSolr: Illuminating Paths in the Darkest Times

*This content is brought to you by GoSolr

In challenging times, some individuals and organisations manage to find hope and create a positive impact. One such inspiring story is that of GoSolr, an organisation founded by leaders who persevered with their vision amid South Africa’s energy crisis. We unpack GoSolr’s remarkable growth story and explain the role SMMEs have to play in shaping the renewable energy landscape in South Africa. By blazing a trail for solar sustainability, GoSolr has become a guiding light, illuminating the way for others in the renewable energy sector.

Finding Light Amidst Darkness:

GoSolr is a pioneering organisation that emerged amidst South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis, driven by a determination to make a positive impact. Co-founded by CEO Andrew Middleton, a former investment banker, and supported by a team of experts, GoSolr was born out of the urgent need to address the challenges faced by households due to high electricity prices, load shedding and economic uncertainty. Recognising the immense potential of solar energy to transform lives, GoSolr set out on a mission to provide sustainable energy solutions that would not only empower individuals but also contribute to job creation, economic growth, and a greener future. Their innovative approach quickly established GoSolr as a leader in the renewable energy sector, blazing a trail for others SMMEs to join the mission to find scalable and effective solutions to the energy crisis that affects all South Africans.

Growth and Impact:

In just under two years, GoSolr has scaled up its operations and now operates in more than six provinces across the country.

Through its innovative subscription model, GoSolr has made renewable energy accessible to more middle-income households, helping overcome the financial barriers that have hindered them from experiencing uninterrupted power. The solar solutions are simple, hassle free and flexible, enabling households to reduce their energy costs, increase productivity, and contribute to a greener future.

The high-tech system is more than a power supply solution. Through state-of-the-art remote monitoring capabilities, GoSolr effectively tracks and evaluates the performance of solar energy systems. This proactive approach allows the company to identify areas of improvement and address potential issues before they become significant problems. This advanced monitoring system also connects with customers via a user-friendly smart app that grants them real-time access to an in-depth overview of their system’s performance. By offering this transparent and informative tool, GoSolr empowers homeowners to make informed decisions about their energy consumption, maximising the value and benefits of their solar investment.

Importance of SMMEs in the Renewable Energy Mix

SMMEs are the backbone of economies worldwide, and their inclusion in the renewable energy sector is crucial for a sustainable future. The World Bank estimates that SMMEs make up 90% of formal businesses, providing employment to about 60% of the labour force.

When outlining South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Plan, one of the key objectives stated by government was to include active SMME participation in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. By harnessing the power of solar energy, GoSolr has assisted thousands of households across the country, all while contributing to job creation and economic empowerment.

Enterprises such as GoSolr often have the agility, boldness and creativity to drive innovation, decentralise energy production, and create employment opportunities at the local level. By supporting and empowering SMMEs in the renewable energy mix, society can unlock their transformative power. This is evidenced by GoSolr’s success, where new solutions to our energy crisis are contributing to shaping the renewable energy landscape.

Empowering Residential Areas with Sustainable Solar Solutions

With the numerous environmental and financial benefits of solar power, an increasing number of people are opting to embrace this sustainable energy source. GoSolr plays a pivotal role in this transformation by providing affordable and customizable solar energy options, empowering middle-income households to access clean and sustainable power. As more homes transition to solar energy, the burden on the national grid decreases, resulting in a greener future and enhanced energy stability.

This transition is not only benefiting individual households but is also transforming entire residential areas. As solar panels dot rooftops, neighbourhoods are witnessing a shift towards cleaner energy consumption, reducing carbon footprints and promoting a sense of environmental responsibility among communities. The sight of solar-powered homes has become a symbol of progress and sustainability, inspiring others to follow suit and collectively contribute to a more eco-friendly and resilient future for residential areas across South Africa.

Moreover, GoSolr’s collaborative model with local installers fosters job creation and economic empowerment at the community level. Through its commitment to illuminating homes with solar power, GoSolr is playing a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for all South Africans.

Conclusion

GoSolr’s commitment to delivering affordable and flexible renewable energy has resulted in remarkable growth and positive impact. By enabling more households to embrace solar energy, GoSolr not only improves their bottom line but also contributes to a sustainable future for all. As we navigate the path towards a greener world, let us recognise the invaluable role of SMMEs and support organisations like GoSolr in their mission to illuminate and empower.

