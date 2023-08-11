Sharenet’s Martin Strauss reveals strategies to navigate global competition in South African retail

In a recent interview on BizNewsTV, Martin Strauss, a wealth manager at Sharenet, discussed the emerging challenges in the South African retail sector posed by international digital retailers, particularly Shein and Temu, along with the potential impact of Amazon’s entry into the market. The interview shed light on the profound changes occurring in the industry, the structural threats to local retailers, and the need for strategic responses.

Watch Here

Listen Here

Shein and Temu: New Players on the Block

Strauss highlighted two major international players, Shein and Temu, that are making significant inroads in the South African retail landscape. Shein, a Chinese-based company founded in 2008, has rapidly gained global popularity through its user-friendly app and strong search engine optimisation, enabling it to capitalise on fashion trends and customer preferences. It has emerged as a major competitor in the digital retail space, boasting impressive growth and a substantial market valuation, comparable to giants like H&M and Zara. Temu, another Chinese retail behemoth, has similarly captured a significant portion of the local market, posing a considerable threat to South African clothing retailers.

Structural Challenges and Stock Performance

The interview emphasised that the South African clothing retail sector has been experiencing structural challenges for some time, leading to a significant decline in stock prices over the past five years. Traditional clothing retailers such as Foschini Group, Mr. Price, Pep, Woolworths, ShopRite, and Pick n Pay have struggled to maintain positive growth amid increased competition from these international digital giants. This structural shift has raised concerns about the long-term viability of local retailers, particularly those specialising in clothing.

Amazon’s Looming Entry

The conversation also touched on the impending entry of Amazon into the South African market. While Amazon’s influence and capabilities are well-established, the interview explored the unique advantages that Chinese digital retailers like Shein and Temu possess, such as low-cost labor and highly efficient digital platforms. The combination of these factors presents a formidable challenge to local retailers, including well-established players like Takealot, which may face increased competition and potential disruptions.

Consumer Behavior and ESG Concerns

Strauss acknowledged that South African consumers may not prioritise negative factors associated with international digital retailers, such as labor practices or intellectual property concerns, when making purchase decisions. However, he pointed out that the conscious choice between convenience and ethical considerations could become more relevant over time, potentially influencing buying behaviour.

Investment Strategies: Seeking Opportunity Amidst Challenges

Given the evolving landscape, Strauss recommended a cautious approach for investors, particularly in the clothing retail sector. He expressed skepticism about the ability of local retailers to effectively compete with the pricing and digital capabilities of international rivals. As a result, he advised considering alternative investment opportunities, with a particular focus on stocks like Standard Bank. Strauss highlighted Standard Bank’s defensive nature, its strong presence in both retail and corporate banking, and its promising financial performance, including a 6% dividend yield and anticipated earnings growth.

Conclusion: Navigating Uncertainty in the Retail Sector

Martin Strauss’ insights shed light on the significant challenges and threats facing the South African retail sector, particularly in the realm of clothing retail. The rise of international digital retailers like Shein and Temu, coupled with Amazon’s impending entry, has brought about structural changes that demand careful consideration from investors and industry participants alike. While the retail landscape is evolving rapidly, finding ways to adapt and respond strategically will be crucial for the long-term success of local retailers in the face of formidable competition.

Visited 72 times, 72 visit(s) today