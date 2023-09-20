UK Visa fees set to rise on 4 October 2023

*This content is brought to you by Breytenbachs

Prospective UK visa applicants face a significant increase in UK Home Office visa fees. The announcement of the looming fee increases was first made in July 2023. The UK Government confirmed earlier in September that the fee increase will take effect on 4 October 2023.

The UK Government is also planning to increase its Immigration Health Surcharge. The planned hike in the price of the IHS is not known at this stage. The surcharge is levied on UK visa applicants to contribute to the cost of using the British National Health Services (NHS). Fortunately, it is only payable for those applying for UK visas longer than six months, and tourists are not charged.

Reasoning behind the Hike in Fees

The UK Government is very open about the reason for the significant hike in the UK visa application fees, stating that it will be done to reduce the burden of the operating system on the UK taxpayer and raise public funds to pay for public-sector pay raises.

The proposed increase in the Immigration Health Surcharge is touted to fund pay raises for public-sector doctors in the UK.

Complaints were made in the House of Commons about the excessive fee hikes for visas and the IHS, which is significantly above inflation. It also came to light in a report that the UK Government charges above the cost of processing applications to help fund wider borders and the immigration system.

What to Expect

The fee adjustments are poised to affect a wide array of visa categories, with most seeing an approximate 15% hike in costs. Priority visas, study visas, and sponsor certificates are set to experience a steeper increase of around 20%. While the precise figures vary across visa types, here’s a glimpse of some of the changes to anticipate:

Standard Visitor Visa: An additional £15.

Ten-year Visitor Visa: A heftier £126 increase.

Innovator Founder Visa: An increase of £155 for applications from outside the UK and £194 for applications within.

Skilled Worker Visa: Depending on the specific subcategory, applicants may face increases ranging from £72 to £141 outside the UK.

Student Visas: Those applying abroad can expect to pay an extra £127.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) Applications: A substantial £481 increase for applications within the UK.

Naturalisation as a British Citizen: An additional £250.

However, it is crucial to note that this list is not exhaustive, and the fee adjustments extend to various other visas and permits.

Recommended Actions by Breytenbachs

Considering these drastic fee increases, Breytenbachs Immigration Consultants offers two recommendations.

Firstly, applicants who can and wish to apply for a UK visa should do so promptly.

Secondly, considering the increasing costs, applicants should be aware of the potential financial loss if their applications are unsuccessful. It would thus be wise to instruct a registered and reliable immigration consultancy, like Breytenbachs, to ensure a successful visa outcome.

If you are planning to apply for a UK visa or permit, it is important to act quickly. By submitting your application as soon as possible, you can possibly protect yourself from the upcoming increase in visa fees. However, if you are unable to meet the deadline to avoid the fee escalation, it is recommended to submit your application ahead of the expected rise in the Immigration Health Surcharge.

