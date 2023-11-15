*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas

Located inside the exclusive St Francis Links estate, in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town of St Francis Bay, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – Founder of the Mantis Group.

St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property. Here, your family will have a home for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

“Whilst working with the St Francis Links team over these past couple of years, my team and I have developed an appreciation for the value of this pristine estate, its standards and ethos. We are excited to bring an exclusive and limited opportunity to enhance the already established and growing choice of residential options on the estate.

With the Mantis philosophy of Man And Nature Together Is Sustainable, matched with this beautiful setting, the St Francis Links Villas will cater for a discerning client looking for comfort, views, luxury, security, health and lifestyle choices. It has been a pleasure engaging with the Links developers and board, Jeff Clause and his exco team and it is now my pleasure to introduce you to this turn-key project and our experienced development team.”

Adrian Gardiner

MANTIS GROUP FOUNDER and DEVELOPER

You’re not just buying a home, you’re buying exclusive access to the St Francis Bay Lifestyle.

THE DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Mantis Development

Mantis offers development and technical services that cater to greenfield and brownfield projects, and the rebranding and refurbishment of existing hospitality products, as well as standalone feasibility and master planning exercises.

A highly skilled professional team ensures that your project is managed and receives the appropriate care. Whether involved from conceptualization, feasibility, detailed design, and construction, we tailor-make development and project management solutions articulated according to the environment, budget, and the owner’s vision.

Mantis specialises in:

Concept development and master planning

Feasibility and modelling

Technical services

Preliminary and Detailed Design

Planning/Development approval

Construction & landscaping

Information Communication Technology installation

Interior & Operational fit-out

Procurement

Snagging and handover

Mantis design approach:

A Celebration of the authenticity of the location. This is the inspiration for our proposed interiors. We pride ourselves in creating experiences in which no two are alike, and we create spaces that bring guests closer to their chosen destination. We work alongside our team of professional consultants to unlock the potential of your investment and bring your vision to life.

A full-turnkey development and management solution:

A key differentiator of Mantis is our ability to offer owners and investors a full-turnkey solution for their proposed product. Through consolidating and combining strategies from our group’s expertise, Mantis is well positioned to present a solution that takes your vision from concept development and construction to fit-out and opening of your property.

Sustainable development:

Mantis is committed to supporting all sustainability efforts during the project design and development phase and later during the operational and management phase. Sustainable building design aims to create buildings that are not harmful to their occupants nor to the larger environment. Our underlying philosophy is one of responsible and ecologically sensitive development, supporting the local environment and community while conserving and maintaining all-natural resources.

We place great focus on:

Healthy Building practices

The use of low-impact materials

The use of quality and durable product

Waste minimization and renewability

Water conservation

Energy efficiency

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to oversee the development of the St Francis Links Villas. The development site is stunning – with views overlooking the golf course and framed by the town and ocean in the distance.

This project is certainly close to my heart. Being born and raised in the Eastern Cape, I have fond memories of vacations in St Francis as a youngster, as well as more recently in my adult life with my own family.

I look forward to presenting the St Francis Links Villas development to interested investors looking to make St Francis their home, be it for permanent residence or for vacation purposes.”

Bruce Mc Nicol

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Discover the destination that surpasses every expectation.

Synergy Property Solutions – Project Managers and Quantity Surveyors

Our objective is to tailor make our services to suit the requirement of each individual project managed by SYNERGY in order to achieve an outcome that is successful and an experience that is enjoyable for all those involved.

We focus on providing specialised Project, Construction and Cost Management services in the private sector.

Our mission is to deliver outstanding performance directly attributed to the directors and key experienced staff who are actively involved in each project to ensure that our client’s key objectives are achieved.

Grant Hechter

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MMK Architects – Architect

With a proud history of 40 years, MMK Architects is a full-service practice that believes in consistently delivering innovative and cost-effective design solutions. Experience, creativity, reliability & flexibility are key factors when approaching each new project, from inception stage right through to completion. Our geographical reach has expanded over the past decade and now includes South Africa as well as Africa.

MMK has its roots in South Africa, a country whose diversity is the cornerstone of its appeal and success. Our ability to understand and interpret each scheme or project individually, with sensitivity to both cultural and economic realities, gives us a unique edge when working internationally. In each case we apply the fundamental rules of architecture, along with international experience in design and commercial value, to provide schemes relative to the context in which they exist.

Neill Kievit

DIRECTOR

Bara Consult – Structural/Civil Engineer

Bara Consult (Pty) Ltd is a niche market consultancy with extensive experience in structural and civil engineering design, construction monitoring and project management of a wide range of commercial, leisure and industrial projects ranging in scale and value from small and simple to large and complex multidisciplinary.

Bara Consult offers knowledge and expertise in engineering design and a professional approach to finding innovative and creative engineering solutions focused on ensuring quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness in design.

While Bara Consult is Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) based, it is a business that serves the interests of clients throughout South Africa and the African continent.

Nick Van Den Berg

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Th e perfect blend of nature, wellness and relaxed living.

Clinkscales Maughan-Brown – Electrical Engineer

Our Philosophy is to add value by providing high standard of expertise using modern engineering technology to arrive at sustainable design solutions. We subscribe to the principles of sustainable development to ensure that our engineering designs meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Our company is committed to excellence by instituting a formal quality management system in accordance with the requirements of CESA.

John Lofts Rauch

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Alpha Omega Group – Contractor

Alpha Omega specializes in all aspects of the construction industry, from residential, commercial and industrial in the building sector to earthworks, roads and infrastructure in the civil sector. Alpha Omegas’ aim is to offer a wide diversity of Clients in the Eastern Cape a high level of service excellence for projects encompassing all aspects of our industry.

We strive not to be the biggest contractor in the region, but the most professional, and to constantly deliver a quality of work of which we can always be proud.

We believe that our staff are our most important asset and dedicate ourselves to uplift them as individuals and encourage growth from within via the availability of training and opportunities for all.

We at ALPHA OMEGA are proud of our team and depend on each other to further the company and uphold our good name in the industry and community.

Richard Hutton

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MI Designs – Interior Design

Our company is an international interior-architectural design house, established in 1994 by Maurette van Eyssen. We have a deep passion for handcrafted designer furniture, fabrics, art and objects and have developed expertise that enables us to offer a wide portfolio of Interior design related services.

We offer a full house Interior design service from conceptualization, procurement to project management. With over 20 years-experience in the design industry, MI designs today employs a diverse group of talent, from interior designers, graphic designers and 3d artists.

All our products are developed with a commitment to protecting our environment through responsible use of the earths’ natural resources.

Our team is devoted to the pursuit of beauty, functionality and design and believers that each project we design should reflect our passion for beauty and commitment to quality.

Maurette van Eyssen

FOUNDER and CEO

Discover lifestyle living, now!

