Futureneers announces game-changing renewable asset portfolio in South Africa

*This content is brought to you by Futureneers

Cape Town, South Africa – Futureneers, a leader in innovative alternative investment solutions, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking Renewable Asset Portfolio, underpinned by the new Section 12BA tax incentive. This unique offering, epitomizing a blend of astute tax structuring and sustainable energy investment, marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s investment landscape.

1. A Powerhouse Investment Opportunity: Futureneers’ 12BA Portfolio is a robust investment option, surpassing the benefits of the former 12J scheme. This Portfolio not only promises attractive tax advantages but also stakes a claim in the burgeoning solar energy sector.

2. Groundbreaking Tax Deduction: Investors can capitalize on a 125% tax deduction, the largest asset-backed tax break in South African history. This unprecedented opportunity allows investors to reduce their taxable income while supporting green energy initiatives significantly.

3. Secure Solar Investments in the Western Cape: To fortify investment security, the Portfolio includes solar assets based in the Western Cape. This strategic choice ensures a stable and low-risk investment, benefiting from the region’s more stable political environment.

4. Limited Availability: With 71% of the portfolio already funded, only R39 million is still available for investment in the February 2024 tax year, Futureneers urges swift action from savvy investors. This scarcity underscores the exclusivity and high demand for this lucrative opportunity.

5. Investor Testimonials – A Proof of Satisfaction: Investors share their elation, “It’s remarkable how well you have done with the Futureneers Energy Fund considering the tough economic environment. You guys are doing an amazing job and thank you for my 12J dividends. I’m excited to see how your 12B fund will perform, and I will certainly invest in that when you launch,” said Anton Matthews.

Innovative approach and leadership:

The Entrepreneurial Spirit: Futureneers, since 2016, has evolved from a startup incubator to a pioneering force in private equity, focusing on renewable energy and innovative tax structuring.

Key Leadership: The team is spearheaded by industry veterans like Jaco Gerber and Deon Lewis, known for their expertise in finance and procurement, and James Rothman, a trailblazer in 12B funds.

Investment mechanics:

Structured for Success: The En Commandite Partnership structure ensures investors own a portion of the solar assets and benefit from the Section 12B tax break and profits from solar energy sales.

Tax and Cash Flow Advantages: The Portfolio is designed to yield an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of over 15% after tax, with annual distributions, promising a rapid return of 2.4 times risk capital invested within seven years.

Commitment to excellence and sustainability:

ESG Considerations: Futureneers is committed to environmental and social governance, ensuring all projects align with renewable energy and sustainable development goals.

A Diversified Portfolio: The Portfolio boasts a range of solar PV projects across sectors, enhancing risk distribution and ensuring stable returns.

Join the renewable revolution:

Investors are encouraged to contact Futureneers to explore this unique opportunity. With limited availability and a closing date for fundraising, this is a time-sensitive and rewarding investment proposition.

About Futureneers:

Futureneers, established in 2016, is a visionary private equity fund focusing on renewable energy and innovative tax structuring. Having raised more than R500 million in capital and looking after the investments of more than 250 high-net-worth individuals, the company has a proven track record in deploying capital in renewable energy projects, fostering sustainable growth and profitability.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Investments are subject to market risks. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before investing.

