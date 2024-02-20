25 years in the making

*This content is brought to you by Wedgewood Nougat

(See above Gilly and the original Kenwood she used to start her nougat-making journey)

Wedgewood Nougat turns 25 years old this month. Their beautiful handmade confectionery and biscuits are still made in small batches on the Wedgewood family farm in the KZN Midlands. Born in the family kitchen from a mother’s need to support her family, Wedgewood Crafted Confectionery is a story of Gilly Walter’s perseverance and love for food innovation that gave birth to some of the most unique recipes launched by any one family business.

Wedgewood is now on a path to provide its customers with a new visual and sensorial brand journey with its Wedgewood Gifting & Hamper Emporiums. The first Wedgewood Emporium opened its doors five years ago in the Midlands, and now, with four of these uniquely designed experience stores across the country, the Wedgewood family can showcase the level of innovation for which it has become renowned, introducing their newest innovations straight to the customers who visit their stores.

Dedicated to protecting the planet for future generations, Wedgewood is moving with the times to make a difference to causes close to their heart, offering income to vulnerable communities, supporting Early Learning Education projects, engaging in wildlife protection, and creating a solution for the fight against plastic. The Wedgewood Emporiums are now 1% for the Planet, ensuring the Planet is their main shareholder, with 1% of each Emporium’s revenue being given back to causes championing the earth.

Whether it is through innovation of new products, such as their fiendishly good world-first nougat ice cream or their wonderous world-first nougat biscuit recipe, the ‘Inventors of Wonderful Things’ are continually on a quest to bring world-class innovation to their followers in South Africa. Wedgewood Crafted Confectionery is decidedly buzzing with innovation 25 years on.

