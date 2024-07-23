Self-directed investing without the self-doubt

*This content is brought to you by Moneybetter

Empowering individuals to take control of their money is a hallmark of modern technology. Nowadays, you can make life-changing investment decisions at the click of a button. But with all that control comes added responsibility, which can feel a little overwhelming, can’t it? This is where Moneybetter comes in.

Moneybetter is a platform that changes how you view “DIY” investing. With its innovative approach to guided investing and a user-friendly interface, Moneybetter lets you make the most of your financial strategies and explore new ways to grow your money. And the best part? You don’t have to switch between financial institutions to invest in different products from different providers or scour various content sites for the education you need to make better-informed decisions. Here, everything you need is conveniently consolidated in one place. Want to see what Moneybetter looks like? Watch the walkthrough video

What does “more-in-one” mean for you?

So, you’ve decided to start taking control of your money by embarking on a self-directed investment journey. Or maybe you’ve made it past the “Investing for Dummies” stage and are now executing more complex strategies. Either way, you don’t want to feel alone on this journey. Here’s how Moneybetter’s approach to guided investing can give you the support you need:

More user-friendliness

Moneybetter stands out in the crowded online broker space with a platform built on guided architecture to support you on your investment journey. The goal is to make you feel less alone and more confident in your decisions. The platform boasts an intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it easy to navigate your investments and review your performance with consolidated data and reports. With Moneybetter, you’ll spend less time trying to understand the tech behind the platform and more time investing.

More ways to grow your money

The platform gives you direct access to the award-winning TraderGo execution engine, which lets you browse over 50,000 instruments, across 9 asset classes, and 40 global exchanges, with arguably the best offshore offering in South Africa. Additionally, you gain access to essential information like news feeds, market data, and economic reports, with professional-grade features such as charting tools, trade signals, watchlists, and various order types. Whether you’re executing complex multi-leg strategies or single trades, TraderGo ensures smooth execution every time.

For those more inclined towards managed investments, Moneybetter offers access to products like Tax-Free Savings Accounts, Retirement Annuities, Exchange-Traded Fund portfolios, and Structured Notes.

More education to guide your decisions

Don’t worry if the idea of DIY investing seems overwhelming because Moneybetter is here to give you the education you need to make better choices for your money, now and in the future. Whether you’re a beginner trying to grasp the fundamentals or a seasoned investor in search of advanced strategies, the Moneybetter content hub provides access to a variety of resources, including articles, tutorials, and expert opinions.

More control over your money

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated. With Moneybetter, you can easily withdraw, transfer, and deposit funds into your investment account. With the added benefit of third-party verification, you can feel at ease knowing that your transactions are processed smoothly without any unnecessary delays or security concerns.

More insight into your investments

For those who require a review of their investment data, Moneybetter provides access to detailed reports and statements such as month-end reports, end-of-day files, tax certificates, and capital gains. You can generate these reports whenever you need. And because these reports are consolidated, you’ll have a single view of your money’s performance throughout your investment journey.

More human support when you need it

Moneybetter is more than just a platform, it’s a community of like-minded investors and industry experts committed to mutual success. For those of you who prefer human interaction over chatbots, rest assured that real people are behind the Moneybetter screen. Feel free to reach out to the Moneybetter team if you have any questions and feel confident knowing that they are dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for you.

Moneybetter is not just another DIY investment platform. If anything, it’s a “Do-It-Together” platform. With its intuitive interface, access to a myriad of investment options, and comprehensive educational resources, Moneybetter empowers investors of all skill levels to take control of their financial futures. With the added reassurance of robust security measures, safety of assets, and invaluable human support, you can start to invest with real confidence.

Disclaimer:

Moneybetter is a division of SCM DMA (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider (FSP No. 40983) and over-the-counter derivatives provider (ODP No. 45).