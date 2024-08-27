Maximising returns with Westbrooke: A deep dive into the Yield Plus fund

Alec Hogg speaks with Dino Zuccollo, Director at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, about their innovative Yield Plus fund. Discover how this fund offers attractive returns of 9% annually and the underlying mechanics that make it appealing, particularly for South African investors dealing with exchange control and currency fluctuations. Dino explains the power of compounding, the fund’s safety features, and its performance amidst changing UK market conditions. Whether you’re an investor looking for diversification or just curious about alternative investments, this conversation provides valuable insights into maximizing returns and understanding market dynamics.

Alec Hogg speaks with Dino Zuccollo, Director of Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, in this engaging discussion about their Yield Plus fund. Dino elaborates on the fund’s design, which offers an attractive 9% annual return by leveraging the power of compounding and investing in private debt. The conversation begins with Dino explaining the significance of compounding in wealth growth and how the Yield Plus fund capitalises on this principle to deliver substantial returns over time.

The discussion also addresses the fund’s mechanics. Westbrooke operates similarly to a bank but focuses on real estate lending in the UK. The fund fills a market gap left by traditional banks, particularly for loans under £20 million, where banks are less active. It provides high-quality loans against real estate, predominantly in and around central London, with a robust security structure. Investors’ money is backed by tangible assets, reducing risk and ensuring high security.

Dino discusses how South African investors can navigate exchange control and invest through wealth advisors who can facilitate the conversion of funds. For investors based in the UK, there’s more flexibility, including lower minimum investment amounts through advisors.

The fund’s track record is impressive, having maintained a positive performance for six and a half years. Dino highlights the fund’s resilience in strong and weak market conditions, noting its potential benefits amid fluctuating interest rates. Overall, Yield Plus offers a stable, high-yielding investment option with strong diversification and security features.

Edited transcript of the interview

Alec Hogg (00:15.242):

Dino Zuccollo is with us. He heads product development and distribution as a Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management director. We often check in with him for updates on the debt markets, particularly since many of our business tribe members have invested in Westbrooke’s innovative products. The Yield Plus fund, for instance, offers a 9% return in British pounds—a substantial rate given the current weak South African currency. We’ll discuss how it works and the latest on their fundraising efforts.

Alec Hogg (01:13.043):

Dino, I love the artwork behind you—it looks like a galaxy.

Dino Zuccollo (01:23.33):

Hi Alec, and hello to everyone watching. This is indeed the galaxy. At Westbrooke, we focus on the predictable, sustainable compounding of wealth. Compounding is often called the world’s eighth wonder, as most of your returns come at the end of the investment period. Our business leverages this phenomenon, much like the natural Fibonacci sequence in the galaxy.

Alec Hogg (02:18.185):

The universe truly showcases the power of compounding. How long would it take to double your money for the Yield Plus product, which offers 9% annually?

Dino Zuccollo (02:54.67):

Good question. With a 9% annual return, compounding could double your money in about 8 years, rather than the 10 years you’d expect with a 10% return due to the nature of compounding. Compounding requires patience; if you encounter losses, you might reset progress, so early and consistent investing is crucial. Westbrooke’s Yield Plus focuses on capital preservation to support compounding.

Alec Hogg (04:54.292):

Warren Buffett’s golden rules emphasise not losing money, which aligns with your statement. Let’s delve into the Yield Plus product. You’re essentially providing funds to a non-bank lender that then loans to others. What steps do you take to mitigate risks?

Dino Zuccollo (06:18.478):

Think of a bank: it raises funds from depositors at low rates and loans them at higher rates, profiting from the difference. Westbrook does a similar thing but with private credit. We lend to real estate sponsors rather than high-risk entities. Post-2008, UK banks pulled back due to costly regulations, creating a gap for private lenders like us. We lend to real estate projects where banks are less active, ensuring high-quality security like bonds over properties in central London. Our portfolio is diversified—53 loans with substantial security buffers.

Alec Hogg (09:35.977):

How large is the fund now?

Dino Zuccollo (09:39.741):

The fund is around £175 million, with over a thousand investors, including family offices and wealth management businesses. Institutional support has also increased.

Alec Hogg (10:20.167):

What about barriers for South African investors, like exchange control and minimum investment amounts?

Dino Zuccollo (10:33.206):

The minimum investment is £100,000. Investors must use externalised funds in pounds or dollars. Those without externalised funds can use asset swaps through wealth advisors. In the UK, the minimum is generally £25,000 due to aggregated investments. Investors in the UK can invest directly without exchange control issues.

Alec Hogg (14:10.862):

So, South African investors can work with financial advisors to navigate these requirements. What about the security of their investment?

Dino Zuccollo (17:14.85):

The fund has a six-and-a-half-year track record with 53 loans, all backed by property, mostly around central London. Our portfolio is well-secured and diversified, averaging 57% debt coverage against property value. It’s not about high returns but stability and diversification away from traditional markets.

Alec Hogg (20:31.086):

What if investors need to access their funds urgently?

Dino Zuccollo (20:31.086):

Previously, there was a lock-in period, but now investors only need to provide six months’ notice for withdrawals, with periods ending in June and December. It’s not meant for short-term cash needs but as a stable investment with a higher return than traditional options.

Alec Hogg (21:42.364):

Can you explain the tax benefits?

Dino Zuccollo (21:44.814):

Investors face lower tax rates on returns from Jersey-based funds than traditional UK fixed deposits. A 9% return with a 20% tax yields a net return of about 7%, compared to less than 3% after tax on a UK fixed deposit.

Alec Hogg (22:50.322):

With recent UK developments, how is the market evolving?

Dino Zuccollo (23:12.142):

We have 14 people in the UK monitoring the market. The recent election and interest rate cut from 5.25% to 5% are factored into our strategy. We’ve moved half the fund to fixed-rate debt to lock in benefits if interest rates fall further, allowing us to take advantage of current market conditions.

Alec Hogg (25:48.509):

Thank you, Dino. Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, and I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

