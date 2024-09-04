Webinar: Discovering Mauritius’ residency-by-investment program: Flexibility and lifestyle insights

Catch the recording of our recent discussion with Richard Haller from Sable International about Mauritius’ residency-by-investment program as an alternative to Portugal’s Golden Visa. Unlike Portugal, Mauritius requires a $375,000 property investment for residency, including the investor’s spouse, children, and, recently, parents. The program offers flexibility, allowing for multi-family investments and no language tests or visitations. Richard explored the practicalities of living in Mauritius, including connectivity and lifestyle, and addressed concerns like “cabin fever” due to the island’s size. The session ended with a Q&A on detailed queries about living and investing in Mauritius. For more information, visit https://www.biznews.com/residency-citizenship-investment-opportunities.

