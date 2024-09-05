Why US commercial real estate is a safe bet for global investors

US commercial real estate’s stability and growth potential make it a secure and attractive investment option.

Investing in US commercial real estate (CRE) has long been a favoured strategy for domestic and international investors seeking stable returns and portfolio diversification. The CRE Income Fund, a prominent player in this space, offers a unique opportunity for international investors to gain exposure to the dynamic US commercial property market.

With a focus on high-growth technology and industrial sectors such as e-commerce, reshoring, and research and development (R&D) centres, this fund provides robust income potential and offers a natural hedge against currency fluctuations, making it particularly appealing to international investors.

Benefits of Investing in CRE Income Fund for International Investors

1. Currency Hedge

One of the most significant advantages for international investors in the CRE Income Fund is the inherent currency hedge that comes with investing in US assets. The US dollar is considered a safe haven, often appreciating during global uncertainty.

By investing in a dollar-denominated fund, international investors can protect their investments against the depreciation of their home currency. This hedge is particularly valuable for investors from countries like South Africa with volatile currencies, as the stability of the US dollar can help preserve and potentially enhance the value of their investment returns.

2. Access to a High-Yield Investment

The CRE Income Fund targets an annual cash yield of 10% to 12%, significantly higher than the returns many other asset classes offer. This high yield is achieved through the fund’s strategic investments in Class A industrial real estate, including logistics hubs, warehouses, and R&D centres.

These properties are in high demand due to the ongoing expansion of e-commerce, the reshoring of manufacturing activities, and the growth of technology and innovation sectors.

The CRE Income Fund allows investors to achieve higher income while benefiting from US commercial real estate growth.

3. Exposure to Key Growth Sectors

The U.S. commercial real estate market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by several key trends:

E-commerce: E-commerce has created unprecedented demand for logistics and distribution centres, especially in strategically located areas near major population centres. As online shopping continues to grow, so does the need for these essential facilities, making them a lucrative investment.

has created unprecedented demand for logistics and distribution centres, especially in strategically located areas near major population centres. As online shopping continues to grow, so does the need for these essential facilities, making them a lucrative investment. Reshoring: In response to global supply chain disruptions, many companies are returning manufacturing to the US. This reshoring trend is increasing the demand for industrial spaces, particularly in regions with strong infrastructure and access to key markets.

In response to global supply chain disruptions, many companies are returning manufacturing to the US. This reshoring trend is increasing the demand for industrial spaces, particularly in regions with strong infrastructure and access to key markets. R&D centres: The US remains a global leader in technological innovation, with significant investments in research and development. This has increased demand for specialised R&D facilities, particularly in tech hubs and areas with highly skilled talent.

The CRE Income Fund strategically invests in properties that cater to these growing sectors, offering international investors a way to tap into the potential of the US economy and its innovation-driven growth.

4. Diversification and Risk Mitigation

Diversification is critical to any investment strategy, particularly for international investors seeking to spread risk across different markets. The CRE Income Fund provides a diversified portfolio of US commercial properties, reducing the risk associated with any single asset or market segment. This diversification helps mitigate the impact of market volatility and economic fluctuations, providing a more stable return profile.

Moreover, a robust legal and regulatory framework supports the US commercial real estate market, offering additional security and transparency to international investors. The CRE Income Fund’s focus on Class A properties further enhances the stability and quality of its portfolio.

5. Capital Appreciation Potential

The CRE Income Fund offers the potential for capital appreciation in addition to generating income. As the value of the underlying properties increases, particularly those in high-demand sectors like e-commerce and R&D, the overall value of the fund’s portfolio is expected to rise.

This dual strategy of income generation and capital growth enhances the overall return potential for international investors.

Investment Trends in US Commercial Property

The US commercial property market is currently experiencing significant shifts, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, the reshoring of manufacturing activities, and the growing importance of R&D centres.

These trends are expected to continue in the coming years, providing strong growth opportunities for investors in the CRE Income Fund.

E-commerce growth: As consumer preferences increasingly favour online shopping, the demand for logistics and distribution centres will likely remain strong. This trend is supported by the continued growth of e-commerce giants and the need for rapid delivery services.

This trend is supported by the continued growth of e-commerce giants and the need for rapid delivery services. Reshoring and manufacturing: The reshoring trend will likely accelerate as companies seek to reduce reliance on overseas production and enhance supply chain resilience. This will drive demand for industrial real estate, particularly in regions with favourable manufacturing conditions.

The reshoring trend will likely accelerate as companies seek to reduce reliance on overseas production and enhance supply chain resilience. This will drive demand for industrial real estate, particularly in regions with favourable manufacturing conditions. Innovation and R&D investment: The US will continue to lead in technological innovation, with significant investments in research and development. This will create ongoing demand for specialized real estate that supports innovation and technological advancement.

Summary

The CRE Income Fund offers international investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to the US commercial real estate market, particularly in high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, reshoring, and R&D centres.

With its high yield potential, diversification benefits, and inherent currency hedge, the fund is well-positioned to deliver income and capital appreciation, making it an attractive addition to any investment portfolio.

