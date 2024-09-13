Altvest Capital: Pioneering the democratisation of capital markets through a landmark JSE listing

*This content is brought to you by Altvest

Altvest Capital is proceeding with its IPO on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The offer opens on 13 September 2024, with the listing scheduled for 14 October 2024. This move marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise access to private equity and alternative investments for everyday South Africans. As Altvest Capital takes this bold step into a broader public market, we are determined to make it more inclusive, transparent, and accessible for all.

Our vision is simple but transformative: to offer retail investors access to high-quality, equity-like investment opportunities in SMEs and alternative asset classes previously reserved for institutional investors and the wealthy elite.

Creating inclusive investment opportunities

This listing will include a range of hybrid financial instruments, giving investors diverse choices tailored to different risk appetites and investment goals. The offer encompasses Ordinary Shares, A Shares, B Shares, and C Shares, each with distinct characteristics designed to appeal to various investors.

“We’ve designed this IPO to be as inclusive as possible,” says Akshay Karan, Altvest’s Chief Investment Officer. “We believe that wealth should not be concentrated in the hands of a few. This listing is about broadening access to growth opportunities in the alternative investment space and providing an entry point for South Africans looking to diversify their portfolios.”

A unique investment offering

Altvest’s offering is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of investors, from seasoned professionals to newcomers in the investment space. The IPO will offer:

Ordinary Shares: For investors looking for long-term growth in a well-diversified, innovative investment company Altvest IM

A Shares: Linked to Altvest’s investment in Umganu Lodge, a luxury lodge adjacent to the Kruger National Park, providing a direct economic interest in this high-end hospitality asset. Umganu IM

B Shares: Tied to Altvest’s stake in the Bambanani Family Group, a unique investment opportunity in the family restaurant and entertainment sector, which is on an aggressive expansion trajectory, Bambanani IM

C Shares: Offering exposure to the Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund (ACOF), which provides much-needed debt funding to underbanked SMEs in South Africa. This class of shares is designed for investors looking to balance financial returns with social impact; ACOF IM

How to access more information

Altvest has made several key documents available for review for potential investors and stakeholders interested in learning more. These resources will provide detailed insights into the listing, the investment opportunities, and the company’s strategic vision.

The Registered Prospectus: This detailed prospectus, approved by the JSE and registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), offers an in-depth analysis of Altvest Capital’s business model, financial performance, and growth prospects. Investors can access the full prospectus here

Abridged Prospectus: For those seeking a quick yet comprehensive listing overview, the abridged prospectus offers a concise analysis, summarising the key details of the IPO and investment opportunities. Access the abridged prospectus here.

Investor Decks: Altvest has created detailed investor presentations for both the company and the hybrid instruments offered in this IPO. These decks provide a visual and easy-to-digest summary of the investment case for Altvest Capital, Umganu Lodge (A Shares), Bambanani Family Group (B Shares), and the Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund (C Shares). You can access the investor decks here.

Addressing systemic barriers in capital markets

As Altvest moves forward with this listing, we offer a unique investment opportunity and challenge systemic inequalities that have persisted in the financial sector. The lack of access to sell-side research and coverage for smaller companies like ours is a significant issue that disproportionately affects black-owned businesses and startups.

“Our IPO is a direct challenge to the status quo,” says Wheatley. “Historically, smaller companies have struggled to raise capital because of systemic barriers that favor large institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. We’re flipping that model on its head by giving ordinary South Africans the tools and the access they need to participate in these high-potential investments.”

A call to investors

This IPO represents more than just a financial opportunity—it’s a chance to be part of a movement that seeks to democratize access to capital and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem. As we prepare to list on the JSE, we invite investors of all backgrounds to join us in this journey.

Altvest’s JSE listing is poised to change South Africans’ thinking about investing. We invite you to explore our prospectus and investor decks to learn more about how you can be part of this transformative journey.

Investors can participate in the IPO by placing their orders HERE. We have partnered with EasyEquities to bring this opportunity to all South Africans.

