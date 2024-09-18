Sun Exchange pioneers risk-free solar

*This content is brought to you by Sun Exchange

As the renewable energy market takes on a new shape in the absence of load shedding, Sun Exchange is setting a new standard by introducing a fully funded, risk-free solar energy solution aimed at accelerating adoption among property and business owners.

Sun Exchange’s strategy is to take on all the risks associated with installing and operating a solar system which includes: financing, designing, procuring, installing, insuring, monitoring, operating and maintaining.

The end customer will simply be responsible for paying for electricity produced by the system at a tariff that’s typically lower than Eskom’s from day one, with savings growing as Eskom’s tariffs quickly rise.

Sun Exchange is attempting to address the key concerns of potential solar adopters, namely:

Eliminating Financial Barriers: By funding 100% of the solar system, Sun Exchange removes the upfront costs associated with solar installations, making it easier for businesses and property owners to switch to renewable energy.

Providing a Turnkey Experience: Sun Exchange’s team of renewable energy experts handles every aspect of the solar installation, from design and construction to operation and maintenance, ensuring that customers can enjoy the benefits of solar energy without any of the typical complexities.

Lower Electricity Costs: With a commitment to providing electricity at a rate lower than Eskom’s, Sun Exchange offers immediate savings for customers.

Offering Predictable Energy Pricing: Sun Exchange’s power purchasing agreements come with fixed escalation rates, allowing customers to accurately budget for their electricity expenses and avoid the volatility of traditional energy costs.

Flexible and Scalable Solutions: Sun Exchange offers solar systems ranging from 100KW to 5MW, with options for battery storage, ensuring that its solutions can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer.

Sun Exchange’s risk-free solar solution is designed to address the primary concerns that have historically hindered the uptake of solar energy. By removing financial and operational risks, Sun Exchange is making it easier for businesses and property owners to transition to renewable energy, driving higher adoption rates and contributing to a more sustainable future.

