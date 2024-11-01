Corion Report – Interest rate bump, shares fall on risky US candidate

Corion’s David Bacher shares his team’s monthly report-back on investment market performance, reflecting on a soggy October when a good start deteriorated into a poor ending. US inflation edged higher, causing an unexpected bump in interest rates and weaker share prices worldwide. Bacher explains that investors worry that no matter which presidential candidate wins, the American State’s profligacy will worsen, bringing fresh pressure onto the country’s finances.

In the October market review, Alec Hogg interviews David Bacher from Corion Capital to discuss recent trends and the economic landscape. October proved challenging for global markets, with a notable decline in emerging markets, particularly South Africa, which dropped by 3.5%. Bacher explains that rising US Treasury yields, which increased by 50 basis points, signaled investor concerns about inflation and economic growth, leading to a “risk-off” sentiment. Higher interest rates typically indicate greater investment risk, making borrowing more expensive and affecting corporate profitability.

The US GDP growth estimate for the quarter came in below expectations at 2.5%, down from 3.1% the previous quarter, raising concerns about economic momentum. Bacher notes that corporate earnings also underperformed, with growth of around 2.2% compared to forecasts of 3% to 4%. The disappointing ISM manufacturing data further indicated potential contraction in the manufacturing sector, adding to market anxieties.

Despite the challenges, Bacher highlights tech and consumer discretionary opportunities where companies have successfully adapted to changing market conditions. He emphasises the importance of focusing on sectors that can thrive amid volatility. The discussion underscores the interconnectedness of economic indicators, investor sentiment, and market performance as the US elections approach, with significant implications for future inflation and economic policy.

Alec Hogg (00:11.16)

David Bacher from Corion Capital. It was lovely, as always, catching up with him on the movements in the markets over the past month. The Corion team put together a wonderful presentation that we will go through here. It gives us, in a 20-minute discussion, all the information we need to know about what happened to investments in the previous 30 days. In this case, of course, we’re looking at October.

Alec Hogg (00:45.826)

David, really good to be with you. We’ve had a couple of months in a row now where markets have been shooting the lights out, and then, well, not so much in October. It wasn’t the best of performances when you take it as a whole, but it was also quite volatile.

David Bacher (01:05.605)

It certainly was. As you know, markets don’t go up in a straight line. Last month, we certainly saw a little bit of a correction. It started enthusiastically, but markets took a more cautious turn as the month continued. Around the world, stocks retreated, with emerging markets experiencing probably the more notable declines. When “risk off” is on, gold and the dollar typically do well, and both were places to hide.

Alec Hogg (01:38.274)

What do you mean by that “risk off”?

David Bacher (01:41.809)

“Risk off” occurs when investors see data, forecasted earnings, or future events that lead them to believe they should be sitting on the sidelines. There’s more selling than buying of riskier assets. So, investors adopt a more defensive mindset and go into a preservation of capital mode rather than looking for growth.

Alec Hogg (02:05.868)

And we have seen that gold has done well; it keeps hitting new records. But Bitcoin also had a fantastic month. I’m just trying to reconcile that with “risk off.” Surely, Bitcoin is a risk-on asset.

David Bacher (02:20.051)

I am not a Bitcoin expert, and I have been scratching my head about that for years. But Bitcoin is perceived by many holders as a store of value against inflation and deficit problems—a place where, no matter what happens to governments and the value of money, they have a different store of wealth. From that context, it does make sense. Inflation came in a little bit hotter than most people expected last month in the US, and as a result, that was probably the driver of the Bitcoin rally.

Alec Hogg (02:53.76)

I guess it’s not surprising that people are worried about inflation, given both presidential candidates. Americans go to the polls on Tuesday, so by the time we come back together in a month’s time, we’ll know who the new president is. But either of them is going to increase the size of the budget deficit in America, which most people say will be inflationary. So, no matter who wins, inflation is likely to get kicked higher.

David Bacher (03:27.687)

Correct, it’s quite staggering. If you think about it, on one hand, Donald Trump is pushing for lower taxes and corporate tax cuts, while Kamala Harris is looking more at social spending. So either way, as you said, it results in a higher deficit. I think the market is starting to worry about that. You saw long-term inflation expectations kick up. So, you know, it’s good for the markets over the short to medium term, but further down the line, are they just kicking the can?

Alec Hogg (04:05.878)

Yeah, kicking the can down the road. That’s what politicians love to do. A little less risqué than last month, David. “Election style,” thank you. I didn’t have any “old mother grundies” worrying about “doggy style,” but still, “election style” is more our speed. It’s all about the US election, though, isn’t it?

David Bacher (04:27.287)

This month we’re going a bit more conservative. We thought we’d shake things up last month, but certainly, this month is all about the US elections. It’s a big event in the world; it shapes many things. What I find quite intriguing, from a personal note, is that if you look at the two candidates or the two parties from just a capital perspective regarding their economic policies, they’re not that far apart compared to other places in the world. In South Africa, you have very divergent views. They’re both pro-capitalism, yet it creates such fixation and angst worldwide. It’s fascinating to see.

Alec Hogg (05:09.806)

Yeah, it’s all just at the margins. If you are an American Democrat, you are being branded in America as a socialist, even though in most parts of the world, you’d be branded as a right-wing capitalist—crazy person if you consider the policies there. But let’s start off with the reason why the markets in the world were down—South Africa down three and a half percent, other emerging markets even worse, China and India down six to eight percent. What is it? Is it just a question of nervousness?

David Bacher (05:49.597)

The main event we captured late in the presentation was that US Treasury yields went up a massive 50 basis points. The bond market is probably the most efficient telling market in the world, and investors take note when they move quite quickly. When inflation came in a bit hotter, as we spoke about earlier with the deficits, higher US Treasury yields mean that the market is worried about inflation. It also means that interest rates are unlikely to be cut as much as everyone expected. When your interest rate expectations become more conservative, that impacts equity markets. We believe that was the main driver for October and why markets across the board struggled.

Alec Hogg (06:41.068)

And for those who don’t quite understand the nuances here, higher interest rates reflect investors saying the risk is more. It’s a bit like David: if you are a guy who’s been unemployed and you go to the bank and you ask them to lend you money, they might lend you money, but they’re going to charge you a higher interest rate because you’re a bigger risk of not repaying that money than someone who perhaps has a steady income. Is that a fair parallel?

David Bacher (07:16.787)

That certainly is. There are other examples of why interest rates are important for the investment community. As you said, higher interest rates make it more difficult for consumers to borrow, making it more difficult for consumption and spending. Consumers have to tighten their belts, which affects corporates. This, in turn, potentially affects companies’ profitability, and hence share markets don’t like it. There’s also the valuation perspective: when you have higher interest rates, you, as an investor, are trying to take future earnings and discount them back to today’s value. When you’re using higher interest rates, those values come down, so lower interest rates, just from a valuation perspective, are also a big driver in how investors feel.

Alec Hogg (08:10.126)

So it’s not a surprise when interest rates tick back up. Generally speaking, they are supposed to be in a downward trend, but not so much in the month of October. Just take us through what happened to those interest rates, the 10-year Treasury yield in the United States, because this is, I suppose you could call it, the benchmark interest rate for the world.

David Bacher (08:35.069)

Correct. The primary concern for investors in bonds and US Treasuries is always inflation. If inflation is high, then the value you place on getting your money back in the future comes down; hence, there’s always an inverse relationship between the price of a bond and the inflation rate. So when you see US Treasuries moving—which started October at about 3.75% and rose 50 basis points in just a month—that is a telling move. It signals that investors think inflation may be slightly stickier than they thought. I think you did see a glimpse of that inflation print that came out in the middle of this month, where inflation came in a tad higher than the market was expecting.

Alec Hogg (09:32.246)

And again, to put that into context, if you are earning three and three-quarters percent on a 10-year US Treasury yield, as you were on the 1st of October, and you thought at that stage that inflation would be at two percent, well, that’s one and three-quarters percent positive—what they call real returns above inflation. But if you see the inflation rate falling worse than two percent, you want more for your money. Hence the increase then to four and a quarter percent, as David has explained. Okay, and the US economy, US GDP, was expected to grow at 3%. Here in South Africa, where we’re bumbling along at well below 2%, we would think 3% was phenomenal. Of course, it’s a much bigger economy than South Africa’s. But if you come in below that, then they punish you. They’re quite sophisticated, and these markets are in the US.

David Bacher (10:32.275)

And the US economic data was somewhat disappointing. As you said, 2.8% for us, compared to the previous quarter’s 3.1%, the GDP number came in at 2.5%. It’s still a relatively solid number, but I think the trend is what matters. The market is worried that the economy is not growing fast enough. With employment levels and wages going up, you can’t have inflation when the growth is too slow, so the market was looking for a more solid number than that. Additionally, you had a very disappointing ISM manufacturing number, which came in at 48.1. This suggests that the manufacturing sector is in contraction territory, and the US Federal Reserve is always concerned about that. Those numbers had ramifications in the market.

Alec Hogg (11:15.514)

And that’s where it feeds back into that interest rate conversation. We started by saying higher interest rates are seen as a risk-off sentiment; if you’re looking for growth, it will be a bit more difficult to achieve that growth when your borrowing is becoming more expensive. And we’re seeing that reflected in corporate earnings as well. Did corporate earnings perform as expected for the last quarter?

David Bacher (11:39.022)

Not really. You know, the forecast was for earnings to rise, and I think expectations were around 3% to 4%, and the reality was that they came in at only 2.2%. It is a bit of a mixed bag. Companies, in general, are struggling with costs—wages are up, supply chain issues have not fully been resolved, and there’s inflation as well, so those numbers just suggest a bit of fragility.

Alec Hogg (12:06.187)

So, those who had been looking for an equity market, especially the US, to perhaps retake some of those highs that they had hit earlier this year have been disappointed now. But there are always opportunities, David. Where do you see opportunities in these current markets?

David Bacher (12:25.748)

I think the tech sector is one of the things we’ve mentioned before and we still believe in. There are pockets within the tech space that remain very attractive. Additionally, we see some value in certain sectors of the consumer discretionary space. Companies that have adapted to the changing consumer environment will continue to thrive. While the broader market seems to be grappling with these concerns, there are sectors that are actually performing quite well.

Alec Hogg (12:57.098)

David Bacher from Corion Capital, and I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

