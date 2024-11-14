Cryptocurrency: Investing with Jaltech vs DIY

*This content is brought to you by Jaltech

The cryptocurrency market is on a path toward becoming a fully-fledged sector in financial markets, with rapid development attributed to the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs listed in the US, institutional investor adoption by BlackRock, and newfound political support in the US.

Notwithstanding the enormous growth of the cryptocurrency sector, investing in this market for the average retail investor doesn’t come without its challenges – including risks unrelated to prices, such as scams.

Below is a summary of how our investment solutions have helped many of the BizNews Tribe gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market:

Simplified Process

Jaltech proposes to manage the entire cryptocurrency investment process. This approach bypasses the complexities of navigating cryptocurrency exchanges, depositing funds, and selecting which cryptocurrency to invest in, offering investors a streamlined, hands-off approach.

Professional Management

Jaltech’s team of cryptocurrency experts monitors the cryptocurrency market, selects cryptocurrency assets, and manages risks. This allows investors to outsource investment management to experts.

Tax-Efficient Structure

DIY crypto management can trigger frequent taxable events. Jaltech’s investment structure helps minimise taxes, deferring them until funds are withdrawn and issuing tax statements to investors when required.

Diversified Portfolio with Lower Risk

Making the right selection is extremely difficult in a market with over 9000 cryptocurrencies. Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket offers a diversified portfolio of 15 cryptocurrencies, spreading risk across multiple assets and reducing volatility compared to individual investments.

Regulatory Protection

As a fully licensed FSCA cryptocurrency asset service provider, we offer enhanced investor protection and accountability.

Reduced Security Risks

Cryptocurrency exchanges are frequent targets of hackers, and managing wallets can be risky. Jaltech uses a bank-grade custodial solution, significantly lowering the risk of cyber threats.

Estate Planning and Access

We offer documented procedures for heirs and financial advisors to locate and manage investments, addressing the challenges of retrieving assets held on an exchange.

No Need for Password Management

With Jaltech, investors avoid losing access to their investments through misplaced private keys or passwords, a common issue with self-managed crypto wallets. Investors must follow our security procedures to access their investments.

Ongoing Support and Guidance

Jaltech provides dedicated support, helping investors make informed decisions and offering peace of mind with accessible experts.

Our Cryptocurrency Basket offers a compelling blend of opportunity and security in a fast-evolving crypto landscape. With a focus on selection criteria, secure custody, quarterly rebalancing, and tax efficiency, investors can access a diversified portfolio of high-potential cryptocurrencies without taking on the risks they typically need to when managing the investment.

Chris McCormick & Jason Welz – Jaltech Fund Managers

Jaltech offers three hassle-free ways of accessing the cryptocurrency market, namely:

1) A diversified basket of 15 cryptocurrencies

2) Bitcoin-only

3) Ethereum-only

If you are interested in Jaltech’s cryptocurrency offerings, click here and complete the enquiry form, and a representative of Jaltech will be in touch.

Jaltech manages over R2 billion customer assets and investments and offers a full suite of cryptocurrency products, including regulated Crypto-backed Securities, Custody, and Trade Execution.

