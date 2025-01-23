JTI South Africa wins Global Top Employer award for 2025

*This content is brought to you by JTI

JTI South Africa has been awarded for the 7th consecutive year as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. The company is also one of only 17 Top Employers to have been recognised globally.

As a leading international tobacco and vaping company, JTI employs over 46,000 people from around the world and sells its products in more than 130 markets. JTI South Africa, which employs 161 people, is one of its leading subsidiaries when it comes to demonstrating an outstanding dedication to its employees.

“JTI South Africa is thrilled to have been acknowledged as a leading place to work, not just in South Africa but across the globe. This award, which we have now won for the seventh time, confirms that we are entirely committed to our people by providing them with the time, tools and resources necessary to thrive, succeed and bring their human best to work,” says Kedibone Letsika, People & Culture Director of JTI South Africa.

The Top Employers Institute, the bestower of the award, is the chief, global authority on HR and HR strategy and recognises companies from around the world for their outstanding HR policies and practices. Its programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

A few of the reasons which ensured that JTI scooped the award as a Global Top Employer are as follows:

Flexible working conditions which allow employees to choose how, when, and where they work.

which allow employees to choose how, when, and where they work. Employees and their families receive exceptional emotional support through the global family leave policy . This provides equal opportunity for both parents to settle in and spend time with their newborns.

. This provides equal opportunity for both parents to settle in and spend time with their newborns. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) which is a central pillar to JTI’s culture and guides all strategic thinking.

(DEI) which is a central pillar to JTI’s culture and guides all strategic thinking. Abundant tools and resources are given to its diverse staff body to ensure they can thrive.

are given to its diverse staff body to ensure they can thrive. JTI’s special focus on females in leadership and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment objectives.

and objectives. The “Our Way” behaviours programme which ensures JTI employees are equipped to bring their best self to work.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at JTI South Africa. This award not only recognises our commitment to our team but also reinforces to both current and future talent that their career journey with us will be long, fulfilling, and full of opportunities for success,” says Seshan Naidoo, General Manager of JTI South Africa.

About JTI:

JTI, a member of the JT Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco company, selling its products in more than 130 markets. It is the global owner of both Winston and Camel, respectively the second and third largest cigarette brands in the world. Other global brands include MEVIUS and LD. JTI is also a major player in the Reduced-Risk Products category with its heated tobacco brand, Ploom, vaping brand, Logic, and Nordic Spirit nicotine pouches. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Company employs over 46,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the eleventh consecutive year in 2025. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

About Top Employers Institute:

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.