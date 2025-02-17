Graeme Smith reflects on ‘Big Growth Year’ for Betway SA20

*This content is brought to you by SA20

League Commissioner Graeme Smith believes Betway SA20 has enhanced its status as a major force in the global sports events industry upon the conclusion of a hugely successful Season 3.

The third edition of South Africa’s premier T20 cricket competition finished in a blaze of glory at the Wanderers on 8 February when MI Cape Town won its maiden Betway SA20 championship title by beating double-defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

A record-breaking season

The season got off to a flying start, with the opening match between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape drawing a record-breaking live unique audience of 382,778 viewers on SuperSport – a staggering 129% increase from Season 2.

This upward trend continued throughout the season, with viewership for the first 26 matches rising by 74% compared to the previous season. The League’s ability to attract and retain a large audience is a clear indication of its growing stature in South African sport.

The League and SuperSport also worked together to share the competition with a wider audience demographic with select matches – including the Final – broadcast on DSTV Access through the SuperSport Variety 4 Channel.

Sold-Out Crowds and Electric Atmosphere

The Betway SA20 Season 3 also witnessed unprecedented crowd attendance, with 17 sold-out matches, including the Final, for the third consecutive year. The electric atmosphere at the stadiums was palpable, with fans from all over South Africa coming together to support their favourite teams. Smith highlighted the fan support and loyalty as a major highlight of the season.

“It’s been incredible to see how the League has grown over the past couple of years,” Smith said. “We take immense pride in our crowd attendance, and it’s clear that the fans are eager to be a part of the Betway SA20 experience. This season has been a big growth year for us, and we’re excited to build on this momentum.”

Betway Catch R2 Million Winners

Commercial Success and Innovative Partnerships

The League’s commercial success has also been noteworthy, with five new partners joining the competition ahead of Season 3. Existing partners, including Betway, DP World, rain, Switch Energy Drink, Absa, Zoho, Castle Lite, and Jonsson Workwear, continued to elevate the fan experience through innovative activations and promotions.

Some of the commercial highlights include:

Betway

The Betway Catch R2 Million was back with bang in Season 3 and produced incredible results with a record number of 13 one-handed catch winners this season. There was an added benefit where fans who played the exclusive Betway Catch game online and then took a clean one-handed catch in the stadium, tripled their winnings. With 365 sixes hit this season, the stakes were high for spectators around the country.

DP World

New to Season 3 was DP World, leading global smart logistics and supply chain company. The DP World smart truck delivered the match ball at the start of every game, creating a unique and memorable entrance to each match.

For the Final, Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa had the honour of placing the ball on the smart truck before it was delivered to the match umpires—a standout moment that highlighted our partnership with a true global logistics leader.

rain

The League’s Proud 4G and 5G partner for the third year running took the fan experience to another level with the introduction of the rain go-getters. The go-getters delivered free drinks, snacks and a meal for two to competition winners who scanned the QR code, allowing for an enjoyable at-your-seat-service. rain also set up pitch mats and stumps on the concourse, allowing kids to make the most of their free rain bats and bat sets which they could get at the rain stand.

This year, rain connected all six stadiums across South Africa to fast 5G connectivity, giving fans the opportunity to stay connected at the matches and share their moments live with faster 5G.

Switch Energy Drink

Switch, the League’s Proud Energy Drink partner, electrified the stadium with their high-energy activation and product tastings. At select matches, Switch took center stage, where a passionate fan with incredible ‘gees’ was chosen to participate in the Switch It Up activation. During the group matches, the winner walked away with R3,500, while the prize increased to R5,000 for the three playoff matches. At the final, one lucky fan claimed an impressive R10,000!

Absa

Betway SA20’s partnership with Absa, one of Africa’s largest financial services groups, introduced an exciting new dimension to Season 3.

At every match, Absa cardholders could visit the Absa activation to spin the Absa Wheel and receive a giveaway. One lucky cardholder was also selected to participate in the Absa Card Play of the Day on stage, where fans had the chance to win up to R100,000 at each match. The excitement reached new heights at the final when the selected fan was surprised with a grand prize of R200,000!

During the Playoff matches, Absa cardholders enjoyed an exclusive perk—the Absa Fast Track lanes, available at entry gates and select bars. This access experience made matchdays even more convenient and enjoyable for Absa card holders.

Zoho

Business technology partner, Zoho, brought an interactive and engaging experience to fans during the Playoff matches. At their activation stand, fans could snap a selfie or photo with the illuminated Zoho standee, capturing a memorable matchday moment.

As a reward, participants received a fun and practical giveaway, such as a portable fan or a phone strap, adding extra value to their stadium experience.

Castle Lite

Castle Lite delivered an unforgettable experience for fans at the Extra Cold Lounge, the ultimate destination for Castle Lite lovers.

This dedicated stadium bar offered an extra cold and refreshing atmosphere, complete with misters, music, and perfectly chilled Castle Lite! Adding to the excitement, fans could spin the Castle Lite Wheel, where they had the chance to win fantastic prizes, including a cooler box, a free beer, or a cricket hat, making their matchday experience even more memorable!

Jonsson Workwear

SA20’s official Workwear Partner played a key role in kitting out The League Operations team, stadium staff, and SuperSport commentators in their high-quality gear throughout the season.

Taking fan engagement to the next level, Jonsson Workwear created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for one lucky supporter—the Jonsson Workwear Ultimate Fan Commentator Experience – at the final. This exclusive opportunity included being present at the toss, witnessing the commentators in action, and gaining an invaluable behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a live cricket broadcast.

“We’re deeply grateful to our commercial partners and other key stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of Season 3,” Smith said. “Their commitment, expertise, and passion for the game have been instrumental in helping us grow the Betway SA20 into one of the premier T20 leagues in the world.”

With plans already underway for Season 4, which kicks off on 26 December 2024, Smith is optimistic about the future of the Betway SA20.

“We’re excited to continue building on the momentum of Season 3 and to take the League to even greater heights,” Smith said. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans, partners, and stakeholders, and we look forward to delivering another unforgettable season of cricket in 2024.”

