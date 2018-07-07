Have you been breached? Check it out

A ‘breach’ is typically defined as an incident where data has been unintentionally exposed to the public, and with new data regulation acts in play, never more has this word had more personal relevance following attacks at financial powerhouse Liberty and viewfines.co.za.

But breaches are not a new phenomenon, and you may be surprised to find out that while the data leaks mentioned above didn’t impact you, others possibly did.

A website https://haveibeenpwned.com checks if your email has been compromised.

I was certainly surprised after doing a quick search, that my data had been breached twice in 2016.