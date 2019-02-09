My expanding disruptive itch – Spotified

According to the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (DOI) developed by E.M. Rogers in 1962, I would most likely sit on the wrong side of the bell curve when it comes to using new technologies.

I am in agreement with the aptly bracketed ‘late majority or laggard’ quadrant, however over the past few weeks I have sunk myself into Spotify life – a digital music system.

Now that all my devices are connected, I am unsure how traditional radio can survive this innovative onslaught.

At R60 per month I choose what I listen to and when I want, and it’s ad free.

This disruptive itch may prove costly, but the balance scales remain…