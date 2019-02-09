The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
My expanding disruptive itch – Spotified
According to the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (DOI) developed by E.M. Rogers in 1962, I would most likely sit on the wrong side of the bell curve when it comes to using new technologies.
I am in agreement with the aptly bracketed ‘late majority or laggard’ quadrant, however over the past few weeks I have sunk myself into Spotify life – a digital music system.
Now that all my devices are connected, I am unsure how traditional radio can survive this innovative onslaught.
At R60 per month I choose what I listen to and when I want, and it’s ad free.
This disruptive itch may prove costly, but the balance scales remain…