As winter approaches in South Africa, households are faced with an increased risk of burglaries during the longer nights. Statistics South Africa reveals that house-breaking is the most common crime experienced by households, with approximately 1.4 million incidents reported in the previous financial year. The month of June sees a spike in break-ins, coinciding with the winter solstice which provides criminals with extended hours of darkness. Traditional security measures may no longer be sufficient, prompting homeowners to turn to smart home security devices which can offer real-time monitoring and enhanced protection. By investing in these advanced systems, South African households can fortify their homes and deter burglars throughout the winter season.

South Africa’s winter crime surge is coming — devices that can protect your home

By Hanno Labuschagne

South African households can install several devices to help protect their homes from burglars during the longer nights of the incoming winter.

According to data gathered by Statistics South Africa, house-breaking is the most common type of crime experienced by households.

Approximately 1.4 million house-breaking incidences were reported in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Read more: SA braces for record winter blackouts as Eskom struggles

Analysis of this data shows that two months tend to have the highest number of break-in incidents in South Africa.

The first is December, which falls in the festive season when many people go on vacation and leave their homes empty.

Burglars consider this a lower-risk opportunity to strike and make off with victims’ valuable goods.

However, what might not be as well known is that the first month of winter — June — also sees a spike in break-ins.

In fact, reported break-ins during July 2021 slightly exceeded those in December 2021, as shown in the chart below.

In the Southern Hemisphere, June is the month of the year with the longest night-time on average and the longest night of the year, commonly known as the winter solstice.

These extra hours of darkness afford criminals more time to break into homes without being easily noticed.

The lower amount of sunshine during the winter also means your body produces more of the melatonin hormone than in the summer, which could make you more sleepy and less alert to disturbances.

Given that burglars are using sophisticated methods to access homes, traditional lock and chain security measures may no longer be enough.

Senior Buyer for DIY products at Builders, Candace Booysen, said South African homeowners have increasingly invested in smart home security products to monitor and safeguard their homes.

These devices can include Wi-Fi-connected video doorbells, security cameras and motion sensors.

She encouraged households to look into these systems to find the right product for their needs.

Below is a summary explaining these devices and how they can benefit your home security during the coming winter.

Smart doorbells

These camera-fitted doorbells connect to your home Internet, enabling you to monitor activity in front of your doors in real time.

Examples available from Builders include the Ezviz DB2 2K battery-powered doorbell and Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell.

Other popular brands that offer these devices include Arlo, Blink, Eufy, Tuya, and Wyze.

“With features such as two-way audio communication, advanced motion detection, adjustable motion zones, and high-resolution video streaming, these devices allow you to see potential intruders and provide an extra layer of security,” Builders said.

Smart Wi-Fi cameras

In the not-too-distant past, households had to install expensive and complicated multi-channel CCTV systems for monitoring their homes while away.

These days, many smart and cost-effective Wi-Fi cameras are available, making it much easier for all kinds of homes to get 24/7 video monitoring capability.

The best brands on the market feature simple installation and operation and let you view your camera feeds via a mobile app.

Builders offers the Ezviz Dark Fighter Bullet IP Camera and Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera, which boast around-the-clock property surveillance.

A standout feature of the Ezviz Dark Fighter is its dual-lens colour night vision.

One lens records the ambient brightness, and the other captures colour information, with the merged image offering unparalleled detail and realistic colour.

The Netatmo comes with features such as pet detection and a loud 110Db siren to alert anyone in the vicinity that there is an intruder.

Among the wide range of popular smart home camera brands in South Africa are Eufy, Ring, TP-Link, and Xiaomi.

Smart motion sensors

Motion sensors have played a critical role in security systems for decades, helping homeowners detect movement at their properties in areas where none should be happening.

Smart motion sensors take their capabilities to the next level by allowing for easy monitoring and control via Wi-Fi connectivity.

Because they lack a camera, they are also more cost-effective than smart doorbells and cameras.

Many models on the market have simple fitment systems that enable quick installation.

Builders’ smart motion sensor selection includes the Yale Smart Pet-Friendly PIR Motion Detector and Securityvue SVWMS4.

These devices feature customisable sensitivity settings and pet-friendly features, helping avoid unnecessary false alarms.

Other reputable smart home sensor brands include Sonoff, TP-Link, and Xiaomi.

Smart lights

Smart light systems can do much more than frighten off potential intruders when motion is detected or help you save money on your electricity bill.

With proper scheduling, they can create the impression that someone is at home or awake, when the opposite may be true.

“You can schedule a timer, with the option to remotely control the lighting system from your smartphone for added convenience and comfort,” Builders said.

Builders offer smart lights such as the Litemate LM043, Bneta GU10S, and Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb.

Read also:

This article was first published by My Broadband and is republished with permission

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)