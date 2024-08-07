Every streaming service you can get for the price of DStv Premium

For R799 per month, DStv’s streaming-only Premium subscription offers a second simultaneous stream but is pricier compared to other options. South Africans can access eight popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video for R27.02 less, totalling R771.98 monthly. Alternatively, four dedicated sports streaming services are available for R756.84, R42.16 less than DStv Premium, providing diverse content at a more affordable rate.

By Myles Illidge

DStv’s streaming-only Premium subscription costs R799 per month, and South Africans can get eight popular streaming services or four dedicated sports streaming services for less.

The R799 option includes a second simultaneous stream, an option MultiChoice introduced in August last year.

MyBroadband determined what streaming services South Africans could subscribe to without exceeding the monthly price of DStv Premium stream-only.

South African residents have access to a broad range of popular international and local streaming platforms from which to choose and at significantly lower prices than DStv’s Premium stream-only package.

Some of the most popular international streaming services available in South Africa include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix.

Prime Video is the most affordable of the three, at R79 per month. It gives customers access to international and Bollywood movies and series.

Disney+ is priced at R139 per month and includes international movies and series, including Marvel, Pixar Star Wars, and National Geographic exclusives.

At R159 per month, Netflix lets subscribers watch international movies and series, as well as original Netflix content, including local productions.

In addition, South Africans can get Apple TV+, eVOD Premium, Showmax Entertainment, VIU Premium, and YouTube Premium without spending more per month than the price of DStv Premium stream-only.

Altogether, these eight streaming services total R771.98 per month — R27.02 less than the DStv Premium Stream subscription fee.

One of the major attractions of DStv’s Premium subscriptions is that they give viewers access to the entire SuperSport catalogue, which gives viewers access to live matches and sports programming that other local broadcasters don’t have the right to air.

However, depending on the sports you like to follow and watch, there are alternative streaming services to which South Africans can subscribe to watch some of the sports offered through MultiChoice’s SuperSport.

General streaming services Service Description Price Amazon Prime Video Old/New international movies and series. Bollywood movies and series R79.00 Apple TV+ US and UK movies and series R124.99 Disney+ Old/New international movies and series, including Marvel, Pixar Star Wars, National Geographic R139.00 eVOD Premium Local movies, series, soaps, and older international movies R29.99 Netflix Old/New international movies and series. Broad range of original content, including local productions R159.00 Showmax Entertainment Old/New international movies and series. Local international movies and series R99.00 VIU Premium Older international movies and series. SABC and eTV soaps. Dubbed Korean series. R69.00 YouTube Premium User-created content spanning a broad range of topics. Ad-free viewing across the platform. R72.00 Total R771.98 DStv Premium Stream R799.00 Difference R27.02

We found that sports fans can sign up for four dedicated sports streaming services covering different disciplines for R42.16 less per month than the DStv Premium stream-only subscription fee.

At R69 per month, Showmax’s Premier League subscription is the most affordable. As the name implies, it gives customers access to English Premier League soccer content.

However, it should be noted that the plan is mobile-only and cannot be accessed via web browser, smart TV app, or screen casting.

Formula 1 fans can sign up to F1 TV Pro for $5.99 (R111.03) per month to access live races, related programming, and tournament statistics.

South Africans can also subscribe to ESPN+ to access US sports, including cricket, rugby, boxing, and soccer. The plan costs $10.99 (R203.71) per month.

The most expensive service listed is Stan Standard+ Sport. To access the service, customers must subscribe to Stan Standard for AUS$16.00 and pay an additional AUS$15.00 for the Stan Sports add-on.

The packages cost AUS$31 (R373.10) combined and offer subscribers access to motorsport, rugby, soccer, tennis, and UFC events.

The table below includes four streaming services with prices and descriptions that could cost less than DStv Premium Stream.

Sports streaming services Service Description Price ESPN+ Primarily US sports, with some cricket, rugby, boxing, and soccer R203.71 F1 TV Pro Formula One content R111.03 Showmax Premier League English Premier League soccer R69.00 Stan Standard+ Sport Motorsport, Rugby, Soccer, Tennis R373.10 Total R756.84 DStv Premium Stream price R799.00 Difference R42.16



