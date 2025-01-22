🔒 Google boosts AI rivalry with $1 billion investment in Anthropic

Key topics

By Rachel Metz

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is backing artificial intelligence developer Anthropic with a further $1 billion, building its stake in one of the most promising rivals to OpenAI.

The new funding comes in addition to more than $2 billion that Google has already invested in Anthropic, according to a person familiar with the deal, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. Google has a business agreement with Anthropic that covers the use of a suite of online tools and services. Amazon.com Inc. counts among its biggest backers.

Anthropic declined to comment and a Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco-based Anthropic is best known for its Claude family of large language models, which compete with OpenAI’s GPT. Like its peers, the company has been raising significant sums to sustain investment in expanding its computing capabilities and keep pace in a race to advance AI. The new deal comes weeks after Bloomberg News reported that Anthropic is in advanced talks to raise $2 billion in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners that would value the startup at $60 billion.

Google’s additional investment, which the FT first reported, comes as OpenAI, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. team up on a $100 billion AI datacenter undertaking — dubbed the Stargate Project — in collaboration with SoftBank Group Corp. and other backers.

