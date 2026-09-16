14 September 2026, Bavaria, Munich: The humanoid robot "Agile ONE S" is on display at a press event at Agile Robots' headquarters. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images
Tech

Martin Wolf: With AI, "I told you so" will be too late

Reducing the speed of innovation is going to be hard, both practically and politically, but it is the right decision
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Martin Wolf
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