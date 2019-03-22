Right of Reply: I’m no sex pest – Kingsley Makhubela

From Dr Kingsley Makhubela:

The article published by Chris Bateman on the 20 March 2019 citing the Helen Suzman Foundation refers:

Chris Bateman in the article writes that “Then there was Brand SA CEO, Kingsley Makhubela and former ambassador to Portugal and Kenya, resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct against him by two female colleagues”. This statement is incorrect and malicious, I have not resigned from Brand SA and it is not correct that two female colleagues have made allegations of sexual misconduct against me.

The truth is that there was one allegation of sexual harassment on the whistle-blowing line, made by people who are involved in tender manipulations that I was duty bound to cancel. These allegations were made twice. This was just before I could institute a forensic investigation into the tender irregularities.

I was subsequently subjected to a disciplinary hearing chaired by an independent presiding officer. I have been cleared of all allegations in this regard.

I am disappointed that Chris Bateman chose to misrepresent the facts and include in his article that I was cleared of the charge of sexual harassment. In addition, he chose to write the article without checking the facts with me, thus assassinating my personality and character in the article published in the BizNews.com on the 20 March 2019.

To set the record straight, there are two litigation processes, one at the CCMA and one internal, both of whom have nothing to do with sexual misconduct. Chris Bateman should have done a proper research before attacking my character in public.

I am a strong supporter of the media, and I understand its role in any constitutional democracy. However, based on the assassination of my character, I demand the retraction of the article and a public apology.