Covid-19 pandemic in pictures – updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

The total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 8 393 000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 42.1%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 52.6%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 5.4%

The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.5%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours are:

Top Countries 17th June

Brazil: 31 475

USA: 26 071

India: 13 103

Russia: 7 843

Pakistan: 5 839

TOTAL: 84 331

Percentage of the world total 59%

Trends in New cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 142 000 taking the 7 day average to around 135 000

Little change in total new cases today. In Europe figures were much the same, but Germany surged from 338 to 1797. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia recorded 23 new cases, South Africa high again at 4078 rising to 8th in world rank order. New Zealand very disappointed to have 2 new cases after 3 weeks of zero.

An increase in new cases to 4078 in South Africa. The next week will be important in determining the overall trend.

The daily growth in total infections stubbornly continues to average around 5% – 6%. Hopefully we will see a reduction this week.

The last few day’s surge has pushed results above our analog forecast.

SA & Colombia were on the same trajectory, with similar populations, but SA has surged ahead.

Brazil and Colombia showing signs of growth slowing, SA not yet.

The Western Cape has by far the highest incidence of Covid-19, but all provinces showing growth.

The Western Cape also showing the highest recovery rates, and death rates are low.

Death Rates continue to affect the older group much more severely.

Rates of infection, and death rates vary widely throughout Africa.

Three weeks of zero, New Zealand had 2 new cases, and the wave pattern continues in Australia.

Little change in the European countries trends, but Germany saw a surge from 338 to 1797.

Infection rates and death rates vary widely throughout Europe.

Total world cases heading for 9 million as case numbers continue to grow by over 100,000 each day.

South America’s share of cases is steadily increasing, and Africa starting to show.

Europe was hardest hit with death rates exceeding 250 per million population, now North America has caught up.

After running parallel to the UK for weeks, trends in the USA have ceased slowing down.

The steady fall in the USA share of world cases has also been arrested, and their share is growing.

Infection rates in several countries have stopped declining with a surge of new infections. This is illustrated by Israel and Sweden.

Africa showing the highest growth rate in new cases.

Asia dominated the amount of new cases (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh).

But North America has the highest number of total cases.

